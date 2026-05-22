The mother threw the accused’s Kpod away after finding it in his room.

Man, 28, jailed for 10 weeks after smashing mother’s door with chair over Kpod dispute

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail after smashing the door of his home during a dispute with his mother over vaping, and later biting a police officer on the thigh.

The accused faced five charges, including using criminal force on a public servant, as well as violations against the Protection from Harassment Act and Women’s Charter.

He pleaded guilty to three of the charges, with the remaining two taken into consideration during sentencing.

Dispute over the accused’s Kpod

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 7.35pm on July 31, 2025, at the victim’s place of residence.

Court documents revealed that the accused’s mother had previously applied for a personal protection order (PPO) against her son, to safeguard herself from domestic abuse.

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Some time before 6.50pm, the accused used an etomidate-laced vaporiser, also known as Kpod, before heading to the shower. While he was bathing, his mother found the Kpod in his room and threw it away.

Upon returning to his room and realising that the device was missing, the accused went to the waste disposal area on the ground floor to retrieve it.

Before he left, his mother warned that he would not be allowed to return home if he left. Still, the accused ignored her and left.

The accused failed to find the vape device and returned home to find the front door locked by his mother.

Failing to find the vape, the accused later returned home to find the front door locked by his mother.

In a fit of anger, he picked up a folding chair outside the house and smashed it against the wooden door multiple times, leaving it dented and scratched.

When the accused failed to break down the door, he decided to climb over the wall to enter the house, which frightened his mother. She immediately fled to the stairwell and called the police.

Bit a police officer’s thigh

Court documents revealed that after breaking into the house, the accused took his phone and wallet before leaving the scene.

At about 8.36pm, two police officers arrived at the scene and subsequently found him at Radin Mas Community Club.

When the accused refused to cooperate, officers arrested him and escorted him into a police car. Throughout the arrest, the accused hurled profanities and shouted at the officers to shoot him.

Inside the police car, the accused continued struggling. As one officer tried to push his head down to restrain him, the accused opened his mouth and bit the officer’s thigh.

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