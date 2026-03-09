Man, 28, arrested over red paint and debtor's note at Yishun unit
A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspected loanshark harassment after a unit at Yishun Street 22 was splashed with red paint and pasted with a debtor's note.
The note said "own money pay money (sic)" and "call me back for payment".
The police said in a news release that they were alerted to the case on March 7.
Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him within four hours of the report.
A plastic bag containing a can of paint, white tape, black permanent marker and one debtor's note were seized as case exhibits.
The man will be charged in court on March 9 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.
For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.
