Man, 25, charged over alleged trafficking of vapes after HSA seizes 39 Kpods found in Punggol unit

A 25-year-old man has been charged in court for allegedly trafficking etomidate-laced vape pods, known as Kpods, after Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers seized dozens of pods from a Punggol unit.

Muhammad Danial Bin Mohd Shahri was charged on May 19 under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA).

On May 17, HSA officers acted on a tip-off and conducted an enforcement operation at the suspect’s residence in Punggol.

During a search of the unit, 39 vaporiser pods were seized, HSA said in a press release on May 27.

Laboratory tests later confirmed that the pods contained etomidate.

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Photos released by HSA showed multiple transparent vape pods alongside vaporiser devices.

PHOTO: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

The suspect was remanded for a week to assist with investigations.

The case was mentioned again in court on May 26 and has been adjourned to July 21.

HSA said it takes a serious view of vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.

Under the TVCA, etomidate and its analogues are listed as Specified Psychoactive Substances in the Schedule.

Upon conviction, importers can face between three and 20 years’ jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers can face between two and 10 years’ jail and between two and five strokes of the cane.

Etomidate is a prescription-only medicinal ingredient used in clinical settings for sedation and is not approved for use in vaporisers.

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