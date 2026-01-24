Man, 25, asks 12 strangers to buy him a basketball because he 'could not afford it', TikToker agrees to help

A TikToker decided to buy a basketball for a man after learning that he had been turned down by 12 people.

Asyraf, a 34-year-old podcaster, told Stomp that he was filming a vlog at Peninsula Shopping Complex on Jan 22 at around 5pm. There, he was approached by the 25-year-old man named "John", who asked if he could buy him a basketball.

In a Jan 23 post about the encounter, Mr Asyraf tells him that he was initially shocked by the request, while John explains that he had asked 12 people, but none agreed.

According to John, some passers-by claimed they had no money and suggested that he approach a shop owner instead. However, he said the owner had "chased him away".

When asked why he could not afford a basketball himself, John says that he works part-time and earns only a "few hundred" dollars.

"I want to sleep with the ball, smell the ball, and I want to play also at my dormitory, I can bounce," John replies.

When Mr Asyraf offers to buy him a basketball, John's face lights up as he thanks him with a handshake.

"His condition and life made me want to help him," the TikToker told Stomp, describing the situation as "pitiful".

"He just wants a ball, it's not like he's scamming people of their money."

The two then walk into a sports equipment store, where John selects a basketball and tests it out before Mr Asyraf pays.

The pair parted ways after Mr Asyraf wished John well.

"I hope more people can listen to others' hardship, sometimes giving five minutes to listen will be good enough," Mr Asyraf concluded.

Netizens praise TikToker

The two-minute clip garnered over 93,000 views and 400 comments, as netizens gushed over the heartwarming encounter.

"The smile on his face when you said yes," one netizen commented.

Another applauded the TikToker's good deed: "That one small act of kindness purely from the heart out of sincerity, goes a long way and makes his day at that moment the happiest day in his life." Others described him as "big-hearted" and "kind".

However, some netizens were not amused, as one commented that a basketball is "not a need". Several also questioned why John could not afford one himself.

"Who knows, one day he will be a pro basketball player," another said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Mr Asyraf.

