Man, 22, arrested over multiple cases involving paint-splashed units in Bedok, Whampoa and Ang Mo Kio

A 22-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment.

On May 3, the police were alerted to multiple cases at two residential units along Bedok North Avenue 3 and Whampoa Drive, as well as an industrial unit near Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

The main gates and doors of the units were splashed with paint, and debtor’s notes were pasted on them.

Images shared by police in a news release on May 4 show red paint splattered across doors and gates, along with “O$P$” notes believed to be linked to loanshark activities.

A debtor’s note found at one of the units. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Officers from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre identified the man and arrested him within 12 hours of the first report.

Items seized include a can of paint, three debtor’s notes and a mobile phone.

The man is expected to be charged on May 5 under the Moneylenders Act.

If convicted as a first-time offender, he faces a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, up to five years’ jail, and caning of up to six strokes.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment and will deal with offenders severely.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not assist them in any way.

Those with information on such activities can call ‘999’.

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