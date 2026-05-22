The accused had agreed to meet a seller through an online platform.

Man, 21, allegedly flees with $6.8k gold chain after trying it on, claims he needed money for daughter’s milk powder

A 21-year-old man who claimed he needed money for his daughter’s milk powder and diapers arranged to meet a seller to buy a gold chain worth $6,800, allegedly asking to try it on before fleeing once it was placed around his neck.

The accused, Muhammad Danial Nazirudin, pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating. The case has been adjourned to July 3 for sentencing.

The incident took place on Nov 1, 2025, at Block 686A Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Met seller through online platform

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, the 53-year-old victim had listed a 37.64g gold chain for sale on an online marketplace in October 2025.

Danial, who was facing financial difficulties at the time, targeted a person selling gold jewellery online. At about 9.55pm on Nov 1, he contacted the victim and expressed interest in making a purchase.

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After negotiating, both parties agreed on a price of $6,800 and arranged to meet at 11.50pm that night.

Danial then rode his motorcycle to the location and waited for the victim near the lift lobby.

He allegedly told the victim that he would pay for the chain after trying it on. However, once it was around his neck, he turned and sprinted towards his parked motorcycle before speeding off.

The victim gave chase but was unable to catch him, leaving him no choice but to lodge a police report.

At around 12.30am on Nov 2, about 30 minutes after the incident, Danial was involved in an accident on an expressway and was taken to Tan Tok Seng Hospital.

Following police investigations, Danial was arrested on Nov 11 after the gold chain was recovered.

Claims he committed offence for daughter’s necessities

Danial appeared in court unrepresented and admitted to wrongdoing.

He claimed that he committed the offence as he needed money urgently to buy milk powder and diapers for his daughter.

He added that his father had died earlier this year and that he is divorced from his wife, who rarely visits their daughter.

Danial claimed that his daughter, who turns four later this year, would be left without a caregiver if he were put behind bars.

Appealing for leniency, he said he currently works as a food delivery rider and that it was his first brush with the law.

The judge ordered the prosecution to submit a probation suitability report — a court-ordered document assessing an offender’s eligibility to undergo probation.

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