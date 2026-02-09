The TikToker said she was wowed by the interior when she opened the Grab car door. PHOTO: KAH.WEIHHH/TIKTOK

Malaysia Grab driver wows passenger with CNY decor: 'Let out a big 'wow' the moment I open the door'

A Grab passenger in Malaysia was dazzled by her driver's vehicle, which was extravagantly decked out for Chinese New Year.

TikToker @kah.weihhh posted a 12-second clip which shows faux flowers with lights draped from the seats in front of her, while mini lanterns hang across the rear cabin.

The decorations are complemented by window decals and themed paste-ons, featuring characters symbolising prosperity and good fortune, welcoming the Year of the Horse.

The overlay text in the post reads: "No one is taking CNY as seriously as my grab driver."

Captioned, "Let out a big 'wow' the moment I open the door lol", the clip posted on Feb 7 has since garnered over 112,700 views, 5,765 reactions, and 57 comments.

It is unclear when or where exactly the incident occurred.

Netizens amused by the festive decorations

Netizens expressed their amusement at the decorations, saying the ride was "worth the money". While some asked if the exterior of the car was decorated as well, another noted that the decorations lacked firecracker elements.

"I hope you gave the driver 5 stars," one netizen wrote, to which the TikToker replied that she had even given the driver a tip afterward.

Meanwhile, one netizen recalled a similar sighting of the viral "Huat Mobile" cruising the roads of Singapore in 2025, adorned with extravagant Chinese New Year decorations on its exterior.

Back in 2020, a Grab driver in Singapore was similarly seen spreading festive cheer by going the extra mile with Christmas decorations and dressing up as Santa Claus.

Stomp has reached out to @kah.weihhh for comment.

