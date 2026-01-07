Maid who took pic of naked woman, 97, and shared it with her husband gets 7 months' jail

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Jan 6, 2026

A maid tasked to care for a 97-year-old woman photographed the latter naked and shared the picture with her own husband.

On Jan 6, the 34-year-old Indonesian woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity, was sentenced to seven months' jail.

She had pleaded guilty in December 2025 to one count each of voyeurism and distributing the voyeuristic image.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir said that the victim's 60-year-old son, identified in court documents as C1, was the maid's employer at the time of the offences.

His mother needed help with her daily activities and the maid was tasked to care for the woman.

The maid and the victim were in a bathroom of a Serangoon North flat at around 9am on July 24, 2025, when the maid snapped a picture of the latter.

The elderly woman's face and chest area were visible in the picture, the court heard.

The maid later sent it to her own husband in Indonesia via WhatsApp before deleting the message.

The DPP said that on Sept 11 and 12, 2025, C1's wife received multiple messages from either the maid or the maid's husband from different numbers.

Three of the messages showed the victim's picture.

One of them stated that the sender hoped the maid could return to Indonesia, while another message said: "Maybe you are not interested, but I will spam your number every day."

On Sept 12, 2025, the wife alerted C1, who lodged a police report later that day.

The maid was arrested soon after.

