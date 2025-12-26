Both women have been sentenced to jail and fined for violating immigration laws. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Maid, aged 72, who overstayed in Singapore for 34 years jailed, fined

When her work permit was cancelled, a domestic helper chose not to leave Singapore. Instead, she overstayed her visa for 34 years, turning herself in this year at the age of 72.

Flordeliza M. Cordeta was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $3,000 on Dec 23 after pleading guilty to one count of violating immigration laws.

Court documents revealed that Cordeta was granted a work permit on Oct 27, 1989, which was later cancelled on July 30, 1991.

She only turned herself in on Dec 5, after illegally staying in Singapore for 34 years, four months, and five days.

Employer failed to pay foreign worker levy

According to Shin Min Daily News, Cordeta was one of two domestic helpers from the Philippines who were recently convicted for overstaying their visas.

Their work permits were both cancelled after their employer failed to pay the mandatory foreign worker levy to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The other helper, 49-year-old Jo Ann Querabu Balbin, overstayed in the Republic for 16 and a half years.

On Dec 23, she was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to one count of violating immigration laws.

Investigations revealed that Balbin obtained a two-year work permit on April 7, 2009, to work as a domestic helper in Singapore. However, the permit was almost immediately cancelled on April 24 after her employer failed to pay the required foreign worker levy.

Despite this, she continued to stay in Singapore illegally for 16 years, six months and five days, finally turning herself in on Dec 4 this year.

During the prosecution, the judge considered imposing the maximum six-month jail term for both women, with caning replaced by fines.

Neither women were represented by lawyers. Both expressed remorse to the court and admitted wrongdoing, and also requested a lighter sentence.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation