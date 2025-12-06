LTA seeks descendants of four people in unmarked graves discovered in Bukit Timah

Wanted: The descendants of four individuals in unmarked graves that have been unearthed in the Bukit Timah area.

Shin Min Daily News reported that four coffins, which were interred without tombstones, were discovered during construction work at a building site behind KK Women and Children's Hospital, located along Bukit Timah Road.

The site is on the North-South Corridor, which connects Kampong Java Road and Suffolk Walk.

On Dec 3, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) placed newspaper notices announcing the discovery, and appealing for descendants of the deceased to come forward and claim them.

According to the notice, the remains will be disposed of if the coffins are not claimed within 14 days.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the site on Dec 5 observed signs of excavation at the construction site, with three signs marked "C03," "C05," and "C08" respectively. Incense and candles had also been placed at the signs.

Mr. Chan, who works at a nearby food court, said that he saw police officers at the site when he passed by last week. "I later heard that a coffin had been unearthed, but I didn't see the actual coffin and I don't know much about the details."

A construction worker who declined to be named said the coffins were discovered three or four weeks ago and remain in place, awaiting further processing.

In response to queries, LTA said the coffins were discovered in October and November this year, and a police report has been filed.

The agency hopes that the deceased's family members or descendants will come forward to claim the remains.

