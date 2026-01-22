Kelvin Tan at The Tao of Lee Kuan Yew art exhibition in 2017, which he organised and featured in. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

Local artist Chen Yi Quan dies less than a year after wife's death, leaves behind 3-year-old son

Local painter Kelvin Tan, better known by his artist name Chen Yi Quan, has died less than a year after his wife's sudden passing, leaving behind a three-year-old son.

According to his obituary, the 44-year-old artist died on Jan 18, and his wake was held from Jan 19 to Jan 21 at Tse Tho Aum Temple.

The cause of death is unknown.

The news broke as prominent creatives such as Sonny Liew, creator of the award-winning graphic novel The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, began paying tribute to Tan.

Woon Tai Ho, writer and founder of Channel News Asia, called Tan "an artist with a restless spirit and a heart full of dreams".

"You were a gentle soul who sought art in the purest sense," poet and writer Gwee Li Sui wrote.

According to a Facebook post on Jan 21 by the Worker's Party's Yee Jenn Jong, Tan's wife died suddenly from a heart attack in May 2025, leaving Tan "inconsolable".

"Last Saturday, he called to say that he needed to get work urgently. He had an unfortunate brush with the law and was trying to get his life back," wrote Mr Yee, a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament. "Then, I found ... out today that the very next day, he was no more."

Mr Yee also praised his art style, which blended philosophy and abstract surrealism.

Tan was a self-taught painter who studied at Maris Stella High School before graduating from the National University of Singapore with a degree in psychology. He became a full-time artist in 2015 and studied under Cultural Medallion winner Lim Tze Peng.

Tan is best known for colourful paintings that focus on the relationship between art and spirituality. According to ArtSafe, a local art storage and gallery, his works blended the long and spontaneous strokes of Chinese calligraphy with a modern approach of bright colours and textured surfaces.

