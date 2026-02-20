Light a lamp, share a table: McDonald's Ramadan initiative wins praise from customer

A McDonald's customer was pleasantly surprised to find green lamps placed on tables, which diners could light to indicate that they were open to sharing a seat with someone breaking fast during Ramadan.

The initiative was highlighted by TikTok user @theglennnnn on Feb 19, who posted a video showing a dark green cylindrical lamp placed on a table at a McDonald's outlet.

"A small act can mean a lot," read the sign on the lamp. "Turn on this light to share your table with someone breaking fast."

The user praised the "super inclusive initiative", saying that he was "impressed" as it was his first time seeing it.

By pressing a small button at the base of the lamp, customers could cycle between three levels of brightness, signalling their availability to those breaking their fast.

"Cheers to that!" the TikToker wrote in the on-screen caption, bringing a hot drink towards the lamp.

In response to Stomp's queries, a McDonald's spokesperson said the initiative was launched across restaurants islandwide from Feb 19, excluding outlets at petrol kiosks and at Temasek Polytechnic.

The spokesperson added that the initiative will run throughout Ramadan to foster cross‑cultural understanding and create meaningful connections with strangers.

