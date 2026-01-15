"The only place where vandalism is tolerated," quipped a netizen. PHOTO: SHUIJIKOU/REDDIT

Lift wall plastered with flyers despite CCTV warning sign: 'I burst out laughing'

A Reddit post showing the inside of a lift in a new HDB block plastered with advertisements — despite a notice prohibiting such behaviour — has both amused and annoyed netizens.

Redditor @shuijikou shared the image on Jan 14 with the title: "I burst out laughing walking into this lift".

"First I saw the ads, then the no ads sign, understandable but still had a good laugh," shuijikou said in the comments.

Some flyers were even stuck to the lift ceiling.

While the exact estate is unclear, the Reddit user said the lift was located in Sembawang.

The post has since garnered more than 1,100 upvotes and 75 comments.

'The sign of a newborn BTO'

Like shuijikou, many Reddit users were tickled by what they saw as a flagrant disregard for the sign that said: "No flyers or advertisements. CCTV surveillance."

"Advertising at its finest — BTO style," one commenter quipped, while another said: "The only place where vandalism is tolerated."

"Anytime someone says police will use CCTV to catch you, show them this," joked a Redditor.

Others noted that such scenes are common in newly completed housing blocks.

"Probably every BTO lift when people are moving in," said a netizen.

A rider who makes deliveries to new homes, added: "Pretty much every new BTO has flyers stuck on the lift walls, even if there's a warning there telling them not to do that."

Some questioned whether the flyers were effective at all.

"I think they would have a better chance of getting customers by paying a worker to video their current projects and doing a quick TikTok reel," one suggested.

Another proposed creating "a wall of shame" and encouraging residents not to support the businesses advertised.

One user, however, was impressed by the lengths the companies went to get their ads noticed.

"Just stopping to admire the effort required to paste flyers on the ceiling," the user wrote in jest.

