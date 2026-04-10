A lawyer has filed an appeal against the sentence given to a pair for performing an indecent act at a cemetery in March. PHOTOS: DATO NARAN SINGH/FACEBOOK, CHINA PRESS

Lawyer of M’sian couple caught performing lewd act at cemetery appeals against ‘excessive’ jail sentence

A lawyer has filed an appeal urging Malaysian courts to reconsider the jail sentence imposed on a couple who performed a lewd act at a Chinese cemetery in Penang, arguing that the punishment was “excessive”.

Naran Singh told Malaysia-based newspaper New Straits Times that he has filed an appeal to the Malaysian High Court on the couple’s behalf to reassess the one-year jail sentence.

“All I want is for the court to decide whether the sentence was too excessive and whether there was a miscarriage of justice,” Mr Singh said, adding that he is pursuing a review of both the conviction and the sentence.

“All I can hope for is for justice to prevail for the couple.”

The hearing is set for April 21 after Mr Singh filed a request to expedite it.

M. Jegathesan, 58, and Halila Abu Bakar, 37, pleaded guilty to Section 377D of Malaysia’s Penal Code, which criminalises gross indecency in a public and private settings. They were each handed a one-year jail sentence on March 26.

Jegathesan and Halila are not married.

Sentenced to one-year jail for indecent act in cemetery

During mitigation, the pair’s previous lawyer R. Purantharan sought a lighter sentence on account of their circumstances. Halila was single, unemployed, and living with her family while Jegathesan was the sole breadwinner of his family, which comprised his two children and wife, who had previously suffered a stroke.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Shavin urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, explaining the deed violated the pair’s religious beliefs, and occurred in a public space.

A viral video shows the couple committing the indecent act over a grave at Batu Gantung cemetery at about 8.30am on March 22.

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