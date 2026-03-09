A late-night altercation at a Jurong West restaurant on Feb 28 sent two people to hospital. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Late-night fight breaks out at Jurong West restaurant, two taken to hospital

A late-night altercation under an HDB block in Jurong West resulted in two people being taken to hospital, with another man assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at around midnight on Feb 28 at a restaurant located below Block 406 Jurong West Street 42.

An online check shows that 81 Seafood Restaurant is located at that address.

Dispute escalated into physical fight

Nearby residents said they heard loud voices and commotion near the restaurant late on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday.

One resident who declined to be named said they heard people arguing downstairs and the sound of chairs being thrown.

"I don't know what the dispute was about, but I later saw a police car at the scene," the resident said, adding that they were unsure if anyone had been arrested.

The dispute allegedly began when a diner who was speaking loudly got into an argument with another man and woman, which escalated into a physical fight.

When contacted, the restaurant's person-in-charge denied that any dispute had occurred, saying police officers were merely conducting patrols that night and that no one had been taken to the hospital.

However, both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they responded to the incident.

Police told Stomp they were alerted to a fight at Block 406 Jurong West Street 42 at about 12.05am on Feb 28. A 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were taken conscious to hospital, while a 47-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

SCDF said it conveyed the two to the National University Hospital, while another person with minor injuries declined to be taken to hospital.

Concerns over late-night disturbances

Residents in the area said diners at the restaurant sometimes drink late into the night and can be noisy, with some refusing to leave even after 10.30pm.

When Shin Min visited the scene on March 6 at around 10pm, several tables were set up outside the restaurant with at least two still occupied by diners. However, they were not making excessive noise.

One resident who has lived in the area for three years said customers often linger late, particularly on Friday and weekend nights.

"They may stay until very late and speak loudly. I have to work and study, so it does disturb my rest," he said.

Another resident said the noise was understandable, noting that the restaurant occasionally hosts events — typically once or twice a month — which usually end before 11pm.

The restaurant's management said it has operated at the location for 13 years and has always followed regulations, asking customers who break rules to leave.

"I've seen the complaints online, but we operate according to regulations and do not stay open beyond the allowed hours. Even if customers are still around, we switch off the lights and ask them to leave," the person-in-charge said.

