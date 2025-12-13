There was a mix-up with the packages that led to the woman’s friend receiving beer instead of the intended medication. PHOTO: ZEE.MUSICTHERAPY/TIKTOK, 林明顺

Lalamove driver delivers beer instead of urgent medication: 'It could happen to any of us'

A woman who engaged delivery platform Lalamove to send urgent medication meant for her friend's daughter was left exasperated when beer was delivered instead.

Lalamove then said it "would not offer any form of compensation or follow-up" and closed the case, according to music therapist Zee, who shared the incident on TikTok.

Posted on Dec 10, the clip by @zee.musictherapy has so far garnered at least 5,586 views, 145 reactions and 22 comments.

It is unclear when the incident took place, or how old Zee's friend's daughter is.

Zee said the parcel in question contained medicine that she had purchased in Adelaide and brought back to Singapore. As her friend's daughter was ill, she decided to arrange a delivery instead of handing it over in person.

The package, which was meant to arrive at 9pm, was an hour late, and its contents were markedly different from medication: it contained non-alcoholic beer.

"My friend texted by at 11 odd [sic] and she's like [sic] did you send me the medication?" Zee recalled.

"Who knew that we would have gotten [sic] a driver that misplaced the parcel?"

'Lalamove has not helped me at all'

She then attempted to contact the Lalamove driver, but multiple calls went unanswered. After discovering an alternative number, she texted the driver: "I think you made a mistake. Can you please switch back the parcel?"

When this failed too, Zee contacted Lalamove via their live chat service. "They keep [sic] telling me they couldn't contact the driver that [sic] they will pick [sic] take disciplinary actions."

"They just reply [sic] the form that I've submitted with a finalised decision that they will not offer any forms of compensation or follow ups [sic] and that the case is closed."

Zee was also frustrated by the multiple message templates in the live chat. "Lalamove has not helped me at all."

'It's a life br': Netizen

In response to Zee's request, multiple users tagged Lalamove in the comments, with many expressing anger and urging the platform to address the situation. "Horrible [sic] will not be using Lalamove," said one user.

"What kind of customer service is this???" said another.

"If this issue isnt [sic] rectified [sic] it could happen to any of us," a user warned.

In response to Stomp's queries, a Lalamove spokesperson said the company has been in touch with the affected parties and will provide "fair refunds". The misplaced packages will also be returned by Dec 12.

"Following our immediate internal review, we confirmed the driver partner mistakenly swapped the user's package with another order, resulting in incorrect deliveries."

The spokesperson stressed that the review was initiated upon learning of the delivery error, and before Zee's video was posted. "We are committed to ensuring a fair and swift resolution for all our customers."

Stomp has reached out to zee.musictherapy for comment.

