Koh Poh Koon to step down from public office: PMO

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon will remain an MP for Tampines GRC.

Tham Yuen-C

The Straits Times

May 22, 2026

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon has requested to step down from public office due to family reasons, said the Prime Minister’s Office on May 22.

The PMO said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has accepted his resignation, which will take effect from June 1.

He will remain an MP for Tampines GRC.

Dr Koh said in a Facebook post on May 22 that his decision to step down from political office “was taken after much deliberation and discussion with my family, and it was made with a heavy heart”.

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“Serving as a political office holder since 2015 has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I am thankful for the opportunity to contribute to Singapore across different Ministries and the Labour Movement and to make a difference as part of a dynamic team,” he said.

PM Wong thanked Dr Koh for his decade of service as a political office holder, and for his contributions across a wide range of portfolios, including trade and industry, manpower, health, sustainability and the environment, national development and the Labour Movement.

“Throughout his years in Government, Dr Koh served with dedication, thoughtfulness and a deep sense of duty. His contributions have made a difference to the lives of many Singaporeans,” said the PMO.

Dr Koh, a colorectal surgeon, first entered the political fray in 2013, when he ran for the 2013 Punggol east by-election, triggered by the resignation of then Speaker of Parliament and MP Michael Palmer over a personal indiscretion.

He lost in the four cornered fight to the Workers’ Party’s Lee Li Lian, with a cote share of 43.73 per cent to her 54.50 per cent.

He was eventually elected into Parliament in the 2015 general election as part of Ang Mo Kio GRC team, and was appointed to political office shortly after in 2016.

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