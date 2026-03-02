He was seen cutting into the lane of a taxi. PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

'King of the road?': Elderly man on mobility scooter seen holding up traffic at junction

A clip of an elderly man riding a mobility scooter on the road has left some netizens unimpressed with his lack of consideration for safety.

The 10-second video, shared by Instagram account @sgfollowsall, shows the man appearing to make a right turn at a junction instead of using the pedestrian path.

He is seen on the rightmost lane when two lorries pass him on the left. He then cuts in front of a taxi — which comes to a halt — to move towards the left before turning into a slip road against the flow of traffic.

The man appears to be using a personal mobility aid (PMA), which is not permitted on roads.

"Thug life!" one Instagram user commented.

"He misses his younger days driving Lamborghini on the road," said another netizen in jest.

"When even the taxi stops for uncle, uncle is the true king of the road," another said.

Some netizens felt elderly road users could pose safety concerns.

"Many elderly seem to disregard traffic rules and road safety, banking on the fact that no one would intentionally hit them. Even if an incident occurs and they get hurt, they'd still claim it's the driver's fault," one wrote.

Others said the issue lay with PMA users more generally.

"These PMD riders think they have priority and everyone has to give way to them so they don't give a d*** as others will wait for them," one netizen said.

"He is not the only one doing it," another added.

Some, however, saw humour in the situation.

"Ah Kong could have (overtaken) all the vehicles if not for the 6km/h limit kicking in recently," quipped one.

The 6km/h speed limit will take effect on June 1, though the man appeared to be travelling within the limit.

"Uncle buy high premium accident insurance," another joked.

It is not the first time errant PMA users have drawn attention.

In July 2025, a photo shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed a man — wearing a Grab-branded long-sleeved shirt — riding a PMA with a woman seated behind him, sparking questions about safety and legality.

In November 2025, a Reddit post allegedly showed a man and a child riding a single PMA inside an MRT cabin, with bags hanging from the front. PMAs are legally allowed to carry only one person.

