The theme reflects Stomp’s renewed emphasis on community stories, with a focus on recognising individuals who go the extra mile to help others.

More than 100 Stomp contributors and influencers gathered at the Suzuki showroom along Chang Charn Road on Nov 27 to celebrate the platform’s 20th anniversary, with the theme “Kena Stomped! For Good” shining a spotlight on the good in everyday Singaporeans.

The theme reflects Stomp’s renewed emphasis on community stories, with a focus on recognising individuals who go the extra mile to help others.

During the event, Stomp editor Joy Fang highlighted how closely connected Stomp is to everyday Singaporean life.

She said Stomp aims to be a platform where readers can find out the latest happenings in their communities and discover relatable stories from a source they can trust.

PHOTO: STOMP

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“News can be entertaining, and viral content can be credible as well. Stories about everyday people can also be just as powerful as the big headlines,” she said.

“This is the space we want Stomp to own.”

Fang also highlighted new content launched by the platform, including the human-interest series Humans not Headlines and the talk show What’s Your Problem?.

In line with the Stomp for Good theme, everyday heroes were recognised for their acts of kindness at the celebration, where they received Stomp Star medals.

“Just as quickly as we take our phones to capture and film something that annoys us, I hope that we can do the same when we see something good being done,” she said.

SPH Media managing director Kuek Yu Chuang similarly welcomed the renewed emphasis on positive stories, saying: “We need more good vibes.”

Praising the Stomp for Good initiative, he highlighted how it was about celebrating everything “warm, fuzzy, lovable, and funny about Singapore” and described it as a “brilliant idea”.

PHOTO: STOMP

‘A little bit of kindness goes a long way’: Attendees welcome initiative

The party also brought together people whose stories have been featured on Stomp over the years.

Faith, a Woodlands resident who shared how fellow neighbours rallied to put out a shoe rack fire in September , said she hoped people would step forward and help when they witnessed an incident.

“You go and help them at least, minimum. We are all humans,” said Faith, who has been contributing to Stomp since 2016.

PHOTO: STOMP

Two SMRT staff members , who helped reunite a teenager with special needs with his father after he went missing, also felt the initiative was a step in the right direction.

The pair were previously recognised under the Stomp Goody Bag initiative and named Stomp Stars at the celebration.

PHOTO: STOMP

“I think a little bit of kindness actually goes a long way, ” one of the staff, 33-year-old Mubarak Haziq said. “It makes people feel that the world actually is a better place.”

Assistant station manager Hajjah Puteri Ruziah, 55, added that recognising acts of kindness could inspire others to do the same.

“There are more helping hands, hopefully, along the way,” she said.

“Not only for recognition, but also to inspire all the young, all the children, all the elderly. Doesn’t matter who. It’s an example for us.”

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