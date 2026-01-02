K-pop star Rain slammed for 'lecturing' audience: 'S'pore doesn't owe performers noise'

The singer told audiences: "If you're this quiet, we can't have fun." PHOTO: JEREMYTAN5187/TIKTOK

K-pop star Rain stopped a New Year's Eve performance to tell attendees: "If you're this quiet, we can't have fun" - prompting one netizen to argue that Singapore "doesn't owe performers noise".

The 43-year-old singer, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, made the comment at a performance for the Singland Festival at Marina Bay Sands - a three-day music festival, featuring global artists, to ring in the new year.

TikToker @jeremytan5187 posted a snippet of the concert a day later, garnering over 182,700 views. In the 34-second clip, Rain can be heard asking attendees: "Why are you doing this?"

"If you're this quiet, we can't have fun," he adds. "Are you really going to party like this?" The crowd cheers in response, growing louder with each prompt.

In the caption, jeremytan5187 called out the singer's behaviour, saying that Rain sounded "sarcastic" and "pissed".

"Audience was pissed too and many left early before it ends [sic]! No encore. Most boring concert," the attendee wrote.

In another clip, Rain repeatedly asks the audience: "Are you ready?" and shaking his head when the crowd cheers. "I think you don't have responsibility," he says, which jeremytan5187 called "so awkward".

Other netizens 'had a blast'

Some netizens agreed with Rain, with one likening concerts in Singapore to a "company annual dinner".

"Each country citizen [sic] has their distinct culture and personality. Let's respect that," another netizen chimed in.

While some fans commented that they enjoyed the concert, others took issue with the Korean's "condescending" tone, arguing that fans were "insulted" or "lectured".

"You are the entertainer, so you must lift the mood. You are paid to do it," one netizen wrote.

'Singapore doesn't owe performers noise'

When the clip went viral, TikTok user @rain2peace, who often posts commentary on social issues, said in a Jan 2 post that "Singapore doesn't owe performers noise".

The assumption that "Singaporean audiences are somehow inferior because they don't shout on command" is misguided, he wrote, noting that local fans value listening over cheering.

He noted that Singapore culture emphasises restraint, and many concerts are held indoors, making nonstop chanting "unrealistic, and frankly inconsiderate".

"Artists are entitled to prefer louder crowds. They are not entitled to redefine respect as noise," the TikToker said.

