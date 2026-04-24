‘Just a Grab driver’: Parent slams teacher for making ‘insulting remark’ about his job, says he’s a ‘multiple business owner’

A parent took to social media accusing their child’s form teacher of referring to them as “just a Grab driver”, which they said was “insulting” and “clearly intended to belittle” the profession.

A screenshot of an email to the school’s principal was posted on the Facebook group PHV Community - Drive Smarter Together! on April 22, in which the parent reported “inappropriate conduct” by the child’s primary school teacher.

“The teacher made insulting remarks about me, referring to me as ‘just a Grab driver’, in a manner clearly intended to belittle my profession,” the parent wrote, adding that they owned multiple businesses and drives for Grab occasionally.

“More importantly, to degrade my son and his father in a classroom setting is completely inappropriate and has caused embarrassment and distress to my child,” they added.

The parent also said their child’s confidence and emotional well-being were affected after the incident, urging the school to investigate the matter.

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Case ‘closed’ after teacher acknowledges she should be more mindful

In the comments, the parent clarified that the vice principal had subsequently contacted them, and that the teacher had acknowledged she “should be more mindful of her words”.

“So case closed. Forgive and move on,” the parent added.

The post gained traction on Facebook, with some netizens suggesting that the parent should not take the comment to heart, while others speculated that it may have been a “miscommunication”.

“I wouldn’t be bothered by these kind of comments because it’s not worth my time and effort getting angry over it,” one netizen commented.

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