Jurong West resident rejects neighbour’s claims of littering and corridor clutter, alleges harassment

A Jurong West resident accused of obstructing the corridor with a clothes rack and littering has hit back at her neighbour for harassment. PHOTOS: GWENNETH TEO, STUNNINGCHERRY9971/FACEBOOK

A Jurong West resident has rejected her neighbour's claims that her unit's occupants had littered and blocked the corridor with a clothes rack, instead accusing the neighbour of harassing her for years.

In a Facebook post on March 17, an anonymous user, StunningCherry9971, accused residents in a unit opposite theirs of blocking the corridor with a clothes rack.

“They hang clothes in front of the house and leave shoes and rubbish bags everywhere. When we talk to them, they don’t care, make excuses, and sometimes start fights,” the user alleged, adding that the issue has been persisting for three years and that the police had been called in more than ten times.

When Stomp visited the flat at Block 915 Jurong West Street 91 on March 18, the clothes rack was positioned along the side of the corridor.

STOMP PHOTOS: GWENNETH TEO

The shoes were neatly arranged — in sharp contrast to that seen in StunningCherry9971’s photos, which depicted shoes strewn beneath a drying rack. Other photos shared by the anonymous user show blue bamboo poles, clothing pegs, and clothes scattered on the floor, with the rack collapsed.

Speaking to Stomp, Yaseen Ramijah, the 50-year-old owner and landlady of the three-room flat, accused her neighbour — who was supposedly behind the anonymous Facebook post — of kicking the rack and calling the police at around 1.30pm on March 17.

A video of the incident, seen by Stomp, shows a bespectacled woman in a black jacket and denim shorts raising her voice at the person recording, who is apparently one of Madam Ramijah’s tenants. A pile of clothes and bamboo sticks lay in front of her, blocking the corridor.

PHOTO: MADAM RAMIJAH

Madam Ramijah told Stomp that this was not the first time such an incident had occurred. “Many times the woman would kick the clothes rack, destroy my items, and call the police,” she said.

Neighbour allegedly banged door and demanded bamboo poles be shortened

According to Madam Ramijah, the discord began about a year and a half ago. The woman would allegedly bang on her door every few months without reason, spewing expletives at those staying in the unit.

The 50-year-old told Stomp that she had purchased the flat in 2015, and rents out a room for additional income. There are currently five people staying in the unit:

Madam Ramijah

Madam Ramijah's husband

Three tenants.

Madam Ramijah explained that clothes were dried in the corridor — her and her husband’s garments were dried on a steel rack, while her tenants hung theirs on bamboo poles.

On one occasion, the neighbour had purportedly confronted Madam Ramijah over the length of her bamboo poles, demanding that they be shortened. Madam Ramijah said she acceded to the request.

Madam Ramijah also recalled another incident in May 2025, when the same neighbour allegedly shoved her in the stomach.

The altercation occurred after the neighbour’s package was mistakenly delivered to Madam Ramijah’s unit and accidentally opened. Upon realising the error, Madam Ramijah returned the package and apologised.

Even though the neighbour initially accepted the apology, she purportedly began thumping on Madam Ramijah’s door minutes later, questioning why Madam Ramijah had opened her parcel. She then allegedly gesticulated aggressively by pointing a finger in front of Madam Ramijah’s face and shoved her.

The ordeal lasted two hours, and her neighbour called the police.

Residents encouraged to seek mediation

When approached, a tenant in StunningCherry9971’s flat confirmed that the dispute was between her landlord —who was not present — and Madam Ramijah.

Noting that Hari Raya Puasa was fast approaching, Madam Ramijah expressed hope that the incident would be resolved soon so she could celebrate the festive occasion with peace of mind.

Residents facing disputes with their neighbours may seek help from their grassroots leaders through their nearest Community Clubs or apply for mediation at the Community Mediation Centre (CMC).

Stomp has reached out to West Coast–Jurong West Town Council for comment.

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