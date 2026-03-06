An international school in East Coast is looking for a candidate with an IQ of 120 to fill the role of school administrator. PHOTO: ST FILE PHOTO, JOBSTREET

Job ad by East Coast international school requires admin applicants to have IQ of 120, 60 WPM typing speed

An international school in East Coast put out a job advertisement for the position of a school administrator, requiring the ideal candidate to have an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 120 and a typing speed of 60 words per minute (WPM).

In a now-removed listing posted on job portal JobStreet, Five Steps Academy sought a full-time school administrator with a monthly salary between S$3,500 and $4,000.

According to its website, 5 Steps Academy, located at East Coast Road, has over 100 students and describes itself as the the "only international school in Singapore focusing on maths".

Above average IQ and typing speed required

Besides typical requirements such as attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure, the role required candidates to have an IQ of 120 and a typing speed above 60 WPM. The listing added that applicants' IQ would be assessed.

According to typing test website TypingPal, the average typing speed is around 40 WPM.

An IQ of 120 is considered above average, according to mental health guidance site Verywell Mind . The average IQ typically ranges from 85 to 114. It is unclear how applicants' IQ will be tested.

The candidate should also be able to "multitask with rare mistakes", "like and respect kids", and be "ready to work hard". In total, the job advertisement listed 15 requirements.

The school administrator's responsibilities include:

Writing letters, instructions, write-ups and job descriptions, among others

Overseeing student registration, attendance and withdrawal

Tracking staff leave and lateness

Supervising school buses

Communicating with parents, students and teachers

The role is open only to Singaporeans, and applicants are expected to commit for at least two years.

In comparison, another job advertisement for a school administrative executive role at a university in the west offers up to $3,600 per month.

Duties include providing administrative support, coordinating meetings, managing email communications, processing grants and invoices, handling procurement requests and supporting student life events, with the only requirement being a diploma or degree in any discipline and one to three years of administrative support experience.

Stomp has reached out to Five Steps Academy for comment.

