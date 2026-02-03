Japanese dance group Avantgardey catches eyes while dancing at Orchard

"Their coordination is crazy," one user said. PHOTOS: DEARFOODIEPEBBLES/TIKTOK, THESHBANG/TIKTOK

Japanese dance group Avantgardey was spotted at Orchard on Feb 2, breaking into dance at a pedestrian crossing.

Dressed in their iconic navy pinafore uniforms and bob hairstyles, eight members danced in sync at the crossing between The Heeren and Design Orchard.

Videos of their brief performance have since circulated online, drawing reactions ranging from impressed to displeased.

One clip uploaded by TikTok user @theshbang, captioned "So lucky to see @avant-garde IRL", racked up over 630,000 views and more than 770 comments.

Another TikToker, @deniseoph, also spotted the group dancing on the rooftop of Design Orchard.

The clip, captioned "you didn't know who they were but you knew they were so damn cool", garnered over 70,000 views and 120 comments.

Mixed reactions online

Avantgardey's performances at Orchard drew attention and sparked mixed reactions online.

"They are so cool!" some commenters wrote, while several others said they were "jealous" of those who caught the performances in person.

"Their coordination is crazy," one user added.

Meanwhile, some viewers said they were unfamiliar with the group, while others criticised the group for dancing on a pedestrian crossing.

"How can this be allowed?" one TikToker questioned.

Others even described the group as "siaolangs" and "scary".

Avantgardey to perform in Singapore in March

The all-female group will hold their first solo show in Singapore on March 11 and 12 at The Theatre at Mediacorp, as part of their Avantgardey Asia Tour 2026.

Formed in February 2022, Avantgardey went viral globally following a striking performance on America's Got Talent in 2023.

They are widely recognised as the "mysterious uniformed bobbed hair group" for their precise synchronisation and distinctive visual identity.

According to The Straits Times, this is not the group's first visit to Singapore. Six members were seen performing on a sampan ride at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in February 2023.

