Jail for woman who 3D-printed gun, bought live round from church friend

David Sun

The Straits Times

May 8, 2026

A young woman and a young man met in church, and connected with each other over their common interest in military-related items.

That interest landed both of them in jail, after she bought a live round from him. The 5.56mm-calibre round is similar to those used by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

On May 8, the woman, Jermaine Lim, 23, was sentenced to four months’ jail and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possessing a live round without a licence.

Another charge for 3D-printing a gun was taken into consideration during her sentencing.

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The man, Javier Tan, also 23, was jailed for three months and fined $1,000 in January 2025 for abetting Lim.

Lim was arrested in a drug raid in December 2024 when the police seized the live round and various 3D-printed items, including the gun.

She told the police she had obtained the live round from Tan, which led to him also being arrested.

The court heard that Tan had obtained the live round from a Republic Polytechnic schoolmate some time in late 2021 or early 2022.

Some time in 2022, Lim 3D-printed the gun, complete with a firing mechanism, a working trigger and a spring that would produce sound when operated.

After Tan saw a picture of the gun she posted on her Instagram account, he messaged her and told her about the live round he had.

He later sold her the live round for $20.

During investigations, the 5.56mm round bearing the headstamp CBC 09 was confirmed by SAF to be the same type of ammunition that its armoury stocks. It is used for weapons such as the SAR-21.

A forensic report found that the 3D-printed gun was an incomplete and non-functional firearm that was missing essential parts such as a bolt assembly and firing pin.

For possessing a live round without a licence, Lim could have been jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.

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