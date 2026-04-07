Jail for man caught naked in car with lover after he drove off with her husband on bonnet

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

April 6, 2026

A man and his married lover were caught naked by the woman’s husband while they were being intimate in a parked car, with the aggrieved spouse trying but failing to open the vehicle’s doors.

He then climbed onto the bonnet of Chia Hiok Seah’s car to stop the couple from leaving, but Chia drove off while still naked. The husband was flung off, suffering injuries that required surgery.

He was later given 14 days of hospitalisation leave.

Chia, 51, was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and a fine of $1,000 on April 6. He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of a driving licence for a year from his release date.

Chia had pleaded guilty to one count of appearing nude in a public place. After a trial, he was also convicted of one count of causing hurt to Ms Wong Shunyi’s husband by committing a rash act.

Court documents stated that Ms Wong’s husband had earlier discovered that his wife was going to hotels with Chia. The husband tried to seek marriage counselling, and revealed to a social worker that he had “thoughts to harm (Chia)”.

The police were alerted and an investigating officer (IO) engaged Chia, Ms Wong and her spouse in October 2023.

In her submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Susanna Abigail Yim said that the IO told Chia and Ms Wong not to take matters into their own hands and to seek police assistance in the event of a conflict or escalation with her husband.

Separately, the husband was similarly advised. He was also assessed to be of low risk given that he was actively seeking help and showed remorse for having such thoughts.

On the evening of June 28, 2024, Chia met Ms Wong for dinner, and at around 1am the next day, he offered to take her to her home in Compassvale Bow in Sengkang.

Nearing her place, Chia then drove to a multi-storey carpark. The couple removed their clothes and became intimate with each other inside the vehicle.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Ms Wong’s husband, who was looking for her, spotted the vehicle at around 2am and decided to approach it.

DPP Yim said: “The victim, seeking to collect evidence, decided to take footage of his approach... and whatever he discovered upon reaching (the car).

“After reaching the vehicle, the victim discovered both (Chia and Ms Wong) in a state of complete undress. He tried to open the car doors as he wanted them to come out of the vehicle, but he was unable to open (them).”

Court documents stated that Chia and Ms Wong did not get out of the car to explain themselves, and the husband then climbed on the bonnet to stop them from leaving. At the same time, Chia began driving the car to get out of the carpark, the DPP told the court.

According to court documents, the husband was flung off the bonnet.

He called for an ambulance and was later found with injuries, including a puncture wound on his face, and wounds to his chest, right hand and left knee. He went to a hospital and alerted the police after his surgery.

Chia, who was represented by lawyers Luke Anton Netto and Nidesh Muralidharan, did not dispute the particulars of his rash act charge. The court heard that he agreed that he had driven the car that resulted in Ms Wong’s spouse falling off and sustaining injuries. However, Chia claimed that he did so as he feared that her husband would harm him at the time.

DPP Yim said: “By causing the victim to be flung off from the vehicle, the accused inflicted more harm than necessary for the purpose of any alleged self-defence.

“The victim could not and did not make any contact with the accused or (Ms Wong) while they were secured in the vehicle.”

Chia was arrested on Sept 16, 2024. Court documents did not disclose if Ms Wong and the victim are still married to each other. The documents also did not state if she has been charged or dealt with in court for being naked in the car.

On April 6, Mr Netto told the court that his client was somebody with a good character who has since lost his job following media reports about this case.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics naked

nude

affair

jailed