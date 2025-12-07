A multi-agency raid was carried out from Dec 3 to 6. STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG

'It must be very safe here,' says onlooker as police arrest dozens in islandwide vice and gambling raids

The American tourist had only been in Singapore for a few hours, when he inadvertently witnessed the tail end of a police raid on the evening of Dec 3.

The man in his 50s had just finished his drinks at a nearby bar, and was walking back to his hotel when he noticed a group of women filing into police vehicles at Far East Shopping Centre.

"I thought, 'What's going on? Is it a raid or something?'" said the man, who declined to be named.

Some 22 women, aged 20 to 36, from a KTV lounge had been arrested under the Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

"I've never seen so many women handcuffed, except to my bed," said the American in jest. "It's my first night in Singapore, and this is what I see. It must be very safe here."

Four-day multi-agency raid

From Dec 3 to 6, 10 men and 37 women were detained during a four-day multi-agency raid, for multiple offences including illegal gambling and working without a valid work permit.

Stomp was among several media outlets that witnessed the raid on the KTV lounge as well as a similar operation at a Whampoa coffee shop.

In the dimly lit reception area of the lounge, a shrine was illuminated in red light. The air was thick with the odour of incense while carpeted floors and low ceilings added to the sense of claustrophobia.

The public entertainment outlet was located at Far East Shopping Centre. STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG

Narrow corridors formed a maze-like layout, lined with doors leading to individual rooms furnished with sofas and TVs. Some rooms were awash with gaudy lighting while another housed a poker table.

Authorities identified eight of the 26 rooms as spaces where illegal activities took place.

The women were rounded up in two separate rooms before being handcuffed and escorted to police vans.

The women were handcuffed and brought to police vans. STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG

Elderly patrons arrested for illegal gambling

Earlier in the evening, seven men and one woman were detained for illegal gambling in a coffee shop at Block 74 Whampoa Drive.

At the time of the raid, a group of about 15 elderly patrons was lounging at the coffee shop, their tables cluttered with cups of alcohol. Among them, two book-makers and six punters aged 59 to 88 years old were questioned by the police.

One of the book-makers was an elderly man in a blue-striped shirt. Four phones and three identification cards were placed on the personal mobility device parked beside him. Dozens of $50 bills were laid out on the table as the police counted the money.

A bag of medicine and a walker hung from his mobility device. A basket attached to it held items such as a brown satchel and a back scratcher.

One of the bookmakers used a personal mobility device (PMD). STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG

The second book-maker, dressed in a white shirt, had an oximeter clipped to his index finger while he was being questioned. Six punters were also questioned. Their phones and ICs were confiscated.

A total of eight suspects were later arrested and escorted to a police van.

According to the Gambling Control Act, individuals who conduct unlawful gambling face a fine of up to $500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $700,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Stall owners unaware of illegal activity

Passers-by and stall owners Stomp spoke to said they were unaware that the group was engaging in illegal gambling.

A drink stall owner who declined to be named said that he often saw the group at the same spot. They would drink alcohol and watch shows on their phones, though he did not know what they were watching. They would arrive at around 5pm and leave several hours later when they finished drinking.

"It's not like we can ask them what they're watching," the stall owner said in Mandarin. "We can't not sell to them. They're still paying customers."

Employees at neighbouring zi char and mala stalls also said they recognised the group, but did not know what they were doing.

Four raids, 37 arrests

Superintendent Joseph Yoong, Head Operations at Tanglin Police Division, told reporters that the police conducted four raids on the evening of Dec 3, resulting in 37 arrests.

A total of nine men and 28 women will be investigated for their suspected involvement in offences such as illegal gambling and vice-related activities, he added.

