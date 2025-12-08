Isetan Nex will close in April 2026, the mall announced in a Facebook post on Dec 8. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

'Bound to happen': Isetan now exiting Nex after closure of Tampines Mall outlet

Japanese department store Isetan will cease operations in Nex by April 2026, the mall announced in a Facebook post on Dec 8.

Nex thanked the retailer for "15 wonderful years" at the mall, noting Isetan's "unwavering support and partnership" since the outlet's opening in 2011.

"New and exciting offerings are coming soon to elevate your Nex experience, stay tuned!" said the Serangoon Central mall in its post, which Stomper Nick alerted Stomp to.

In response to Stomp's queries, Isetan said the closure comes as its lease with Nex is expiring and follows "a strategic review of our business operations".

The retailer added that it has recently upgraded parts of the Scotts outlet and brought in new tenants as part of its commitment to improving the shopping experience for customers.

Nick told Stomp that he feels "indifferent" about the closure and explained: "I mean, I feel like it was bound to happen eventually.

"Nowadays, we can get a lot of things online and it's also cheaper than at departmental stores. The crowds are dwindling at these places and most probably the others will downsize or even close down and just shift to online retail, just like what Robinsons did."

The closure will leave Isetan Scotts in Shaw House as the chain's last Singapore store.

This announcement comes just a month after Isetan shuttered its Tampines Mall outlet after 30 years in business.

Stomp has reached out to Nex for more info.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a response from Isetan.

