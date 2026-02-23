"I am just convinced the video hit the wrong audience," she said. PHOTOS: DAMNDAR/TIKTOK

Influencer slammed for flying to London for South Asian food maintains it is 'amazing'

A local influencer has maintained that South Asian food in London is "amazing", after drawing flak over an earlier video that showed her travelling there for Indian food.

TikTok user @damndar, real name Atiqa Dar, uploaded a video on Jan 22 about her trip to London for Indian food.

Captioned "do you wanna get chicken tikka masala", it drew over 461,000 views and 120 comments, with many netizens criticising her choice of country.

In another clip posted on Feb 22, Ms Dar addressed the backlash from the earlier video. She reiterated that South Asian food in London is "amazing" and showcased dishes from one of her favourite Indian-Chinese fusion restaurants in the English capital.

"I am just convinced the video hit the wrong audience," she said. The most recent video has since garnered over 52,000 views and more than 55 comments.

Netizens divided

In both of Ms Dar's videos, netizens were divided in the comments. "There's no way you said chicken tikka and went to London," one wrote, while another called her trip "crazy".

Another remarked: "The disrespect is absolutely diabolical."

Others said she should have travelled to India for authentic Indian food instead.

Meanwhile, other commenters sided with Ms Dar, noting that Indian food in London "elite" and "diverse".

"Indian food in London is better than in India," one wrote.

