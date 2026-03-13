Influencer praises Holland Village Food Centre's clean public toilets

The influencer was impressed by the public toilets at Holland Village Market & Food Centre. PHOTOS: IZAMUMU/INSTAGRAM

A woman's praise for the cleanliness of the toilets at Holland Village Food Centre has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens and invites to visit other public toilets on the island.

The video by social media influencer @izamumu — whose profile indicates she is a student in Singapore — was originally posted in June 2025.

It was reposted on the SG Daily Facebook page on March 9, garnering over 106,000 views and 1,000 reactions on Instagram.

The video starts with izamumu, whose real name is Isabelle Chatterton, reacting as she enters the public toilet.

Ms Chatterton said that she had initially dreaded using the toilet, but was pleasantly surprised when she entered.

She shows two cubicles in the ladies' toilet, both of which feature spotless toilet bowls with neatly tiled raised ledges behind them. The floor is also dry, with no litter strewn about.

"I've never expected to have anything like this in a hawker centre. I'm impressed," Ms Chatterton declares as she ends the video.

She added in the accompanying caption that the toilet featured a Dyson hand dryer.

Netizens urge her to visit other public toilets

Several netizens pointed out that the toilet was clean due to its location at Holland Village, suggesting it was more gentrified than the average housing estate.

"It's Holland Village... that's why. You try the heartlands, some of it you will vomit all the food you eat," said a Facebook user.

Another user, referring to the gent's public toilet at the hawker centre, said: "I dunno about the female toilet. But male toilet stinks and is filthy. Really chao da po lang (dirty/smelly guys)."

Other netizens mentioned public toilets that weren't as clean as the one Ms Chatterton went to

.

"Come Bedok and see the coffeeshop toilet," a user said. Yet another suggested: "I dare y'all to use the toilet at Chinatown MRT."

Most netizens, however, felt that public toilets in Singapore were suitably clean.

"All toilets in Singapore are clean," said a netizen. "Not all toilets in SG are clean. But they are mostly reasonably clean," another chimed in.

One user attributed the cleanliness to the cleaners, writing: "Cleaners doing a good job."

There were many light-hearted comments, too.

"Can sleep in the toilet, no need to book a hotel," said a netizen in jest. Another said: "Because women don't go to the toilet. Now go to the men's toilet and do a report."

Stomp has reached out to izamumu for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.