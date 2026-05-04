Indranee Rajah (right) said she hopes Singaporeans will be “happy to have children". PHOTO: CNA/YOUTUBE

Indranee Rajah hopes S’poreans will be ‘happy to have children’, have more time for family

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said she hopes Singaporeans will be “happy to have children” and have more time for their families.

She was speaking on CNA’s Work It podcast in an episode titled “Why workplaces need to talk about fertility”, uploaded on May 4.

Leading the recently announced marriage and parenthood work group, Ms Indranee said decisions about marriage and parenthood are not just about finances — though these are “very important” — but also about values, attitudes and mindset.

She said the work group will focus on two areas, the first being policies related to financial support, childcare leave and housing. The second, she added, would be a broader “whole-of-nation approach” examining society’s mindsets towards marriage and parenthood.

‘Back to basics’ on work and family

When asked by host Nathaniel Fetalvero what an ideal outcome would look like, Ms Indranee said she hopes Singaporeans will “want to and be able to find life partners”, “aspire to have and be happy to have children”, and have supportive employers, families and communities.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

She added that she hopes Singaporeans also have time for family, describing this as “crucial currency”.

Over the years, she has observed that people are expected to work 24/7, she noted. “But how to work 24/7, and have a successful marriage, and look after your kids?” she said.

She called for a “back to basics” approach, where Singaporeans work hard but still have time for dinner with their families, are not required to return to the office on weekends, and are not contacted via texts and emails during leave.

“We used to have once a year have dinner with your family, but that doesn’t really cut it.”

Rethinking workplace norms

Ms Indranee said one thing that needs to change is how people view workplace expectations.

While companies have goals to meet, she noted there are “many ways” to achieve them.

Although some industries can support work-from-home arrangements more easily than others, she said all sectors can review their work processes to see how they can better align work demands with family life.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Finance Shawn Huang, who is also a member of the work group, said there should be deeper conversations between employers and employees on how flexible work arrangements can be implemented.

Ms Indranee added that team leaders of companies play a critical role, as they are often the ones approving leave requests and flexible work arrangements.

She pointed out that some employees are hesitant to ask for such arrangements, and even maternity or paternity leave, because they may feel “subtly discouraged” from doing so.

To address this, she said employees should reassure employers that work will be properly handed over, while employers should be more open to accommodating such requests.

She said it is about finding the balance between work goals and family goals, which she described as a “mental model that needs to be readjusted”.

‘Just because both of you are married with no kids, doesn’t mean that you don’t need time’

When asked about differing priorities among singles, couples without children — also known as DINKs, which stands for dual income, no kids — and those with families, Mr Huang said needs evolve across life stages and emphasised the importance of respect, kindness and understanding.

He noted that employees may have different needs, including caregiving responsibilities and medical issues, and said flexible work arrangements can support “outcome-based productivity”.

“It’s not just about being at your desk.”

“Just because both of you are married with no kids, doesn’t mean that you don’t need time,” Ms Indranee added, highlighting the importance of investing in relationships.

Shumin Lin, president of Fertility Support SG, agreed, noting that both dual-income couples without children and those with families ultimately value time together. She added: “That’s universal.”

“Just as you can set aside time for your wife, so too will you be able to set aside time with your family — and it’s not very different at all,” she said.

The podcast also touched on fertility challenges, low fertility literacy and the support needed for those struggling in this area.

Ultimately, Mr Huang said focusing on KPIs is often short term. For long-term sustainability, companies need to better support and integrate employees. “If you don’t have a more conducive and inclusive workplace, you won’t be able to retain talent,” he said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.