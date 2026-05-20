Sederhana’s Singapore outlet will be located at 738 North Bridge Road.

Indonesian nasi padang chain Sederhana to take over shuttered Warong Nasi Pariaman’s premises

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

May 19, 2026

Popular Indonesian nasi padang chain Sederhana is set to open its first Singapore store, taking over the premises of now-closed iconic Warong Nasi Pariaman in Kampong Glam.

“Singapore, we have arrived,” Sederhana said in an Instagram post on May 17, without disclosing the opening date.

A representative told Berita Mediacorp that Sederhana aims to open the outlet at 738 North Bridge Road on May 29, with an official launch slated for mid-June.

“A legacy that began decades ago is now finding a new home beyond borders,” Sederhana’s Instagram post said. “After a long search for the right place, we’re proud to bring the taste of Indonesia to Kampong Glam, marking another meaningful chapter in our journey.”

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Sederhana, which opened in 1972, serves Minangkabau dishes at more than 200 stores across Indonesia, according to its Instagram page. Minangkabau is the largest ethnic group in Sumatra.

Overseas, Sederhana has three outlets in Malaysia – in Petaling Jaya, Chow Kit and Kampung Baru – according to Sederhana Malaysia’s Instagram page. It is also expected to open a branch in Melbourne, Australia.

Popular dishes include rendang daging, dendeng balado (a type of meat jerky) and ayam pop (a fried chicken dish), Malay-language news outlet Berita Harian reported.

Warong Nasi Pariaman, which previously operated at 738 North Bridge Road, shuttered in end-January. The eatery, which began operations in 1948, had been passed down through generations.

According to the National Library Board’s Singapore Infopedia online platform, Warong Nasi Pariaman is believed to be “the oldest surviving stall in Singapore that serves nasi padang”.

In 2016, it was listed as a recipient of the Heritage Heroes Awards, which put the spotlight on time-honoured eateries that preserve local culinary traditions.

The Straits Times has contacted Sederhana for more information.

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