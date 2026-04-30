A passenger who was arrested upon arrival at Changi Airport is expected to be charged with using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES FILE

Indonesian man arrested at Changi Airport for allegedly molesting fellow passenger on board flight

A 20-year-old Indonesian man is set to be charged after allegedly molesting a fellow passenger on board an aircraft.

The police said in a statement on April 29 that they were alerted to the incident on April 15 at about 1.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly touched a female passenger inappropriately while she was seated next to him during the flight.

The woman subsequently left her seat and sought assistance from the cabin crew, who then reported the matter to the pilot.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division arrested the man.

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He will be charged in court on April 30 with using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

If found guilty, he could face jail time of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these.

The police said they take a firm stance against sexual offenders who commit indecent acts that cause alarm, distress or harassment on others, whether on board an aircraft or in a public space.

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