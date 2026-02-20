Indonesian crew member dies after fire on cruise ship en route to Singapore, 4 passengers taken to hospital

Update at 3.30pm:

All 271 passengers on board the Liberia-registered vessel World Legacy have been safely evacuated, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement issued at about 1.08pm.

Passengers who required medical attention were attended to by paramedics, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force conveyed four passengers to hospital for further medical assessment.

"Classification society surveyors engaged by the vessel's owners will board the ship to assess the extent of the damage and the repairs to be carried out before it returns to service," said MPA.

Based on preliminary investigations, the fire occurred at the lounge area on deck nine of the vessel. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Original article:

An Indonesian crew member died after a fire broke out on board a passenger vessel en route to Singapore on Feb 20 at about 4am.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was informed of the fire on the Liberia-registered vessel World Legacy.

In an update at about 11.50am, MPA clarified that there were 271 passengers on board, of whom 139 are Singaporeans.

It had said in an earlier statement at about 8.40am that there were 224 passengers, including 185 Singaporeans. This was based on preliminary information and has since been reconciled with the vessel's on-board records.

MPA also said in its update that the blaze occurred on deck nine and was initially brought under control by the ship's crew before being extinguished by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine firefighters.

It had earlier said MPA patrol craft, the Police Coast Guard and SCDF's Marine Division were attending to the vessel, which is anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage.

There were 388 crew members on board, none of whom are Singaporeans.

"The deceased crew member, an Indonesian national, has been transferred ashore," MPA said. "The relevant authorities are handling the necessary follow-up, and the Indonesian embassy in Singapore has been informed."

There were no reported injuries among the other crew members and passengers.

MPA said the first group of 190 passengers had safely evacuated and disembarked at HarbourFront Ferry Terminal.

SCDF paramedics and emergency medical technicians are on site to provide medical support if required, and evacuation of the remaining passengers is ongoing.

A core crew will remain on board to conduct safety checks, carry out essential vessel operations, support investigations and ensure the safe management of the vessel while at anchor. The remaining crew members will be progressively disembarked.

MPA has established a safety zone around the vessel and is issuing navigational broadcasts advising passing vessels to keep clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The World Legacy has more than 300 cabins. Unlike conventional cruise ships, the vessel offers flexible visit options, allowing guests to board for a few hours or stay overnight, including three-day, two-night sailings.

According to a schedule posted on Facebook by World Legacy by World Cruises for its Chinese New Year programme, the Feb 20 voyage was slated to arrive at HarbourFront at 7am and depart at 9am.

The vessel was later scheduled to return at 6pm before departing again at 10.30pm that evening.

Last December, some customers were disappointed after World Cruises postponed its preview voyage days before setting sail.

