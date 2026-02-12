Indian national charged with attempted murder of Indonesian woman after allegedly attacking her with axe

A 30-year-old male Indian national will be charged in court on Feb 13 with the attempted murder of a 30-year-old female Indonesian national.

The police said they were alerted to a case of assault at a residential unit along Sims View on Feb 11 at about 7.05am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly attacked the woman with an axe. Both parties are known to each other.

The man was subsequently arrested by the police.

"The woman sustained injuries and was conveyed to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment," the police said in a news release on Feb 13.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, the man faces life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years in jail and a fine and/or caning.

