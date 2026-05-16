‘I’ll give you happiness’: Massage parlour employees at Sultan Plaza allegedly solicit customers, tenant frustrated

The business owner reported seeing a woman clad in a towel at a massage parlour.

A business owner at Sultan Plaza has voiced concerns about the growing number of vice-related massage parlours in the building, saying nearly 30 have opened within just four months.

An employee was even seen sitting at the shop’s entrance clad in a towel while waiting for customers.

Shin Min Daily News received the tip-off from a reader, Mr Tan, who runs a restaurant in the building. The 49-year-old said massage parlours had gradually begun operating in Sultan Plaza since 2025, but the situation has worsened in the past months.

“About 10 opened last year, but this year there are more and more. I think there are at least 40 now,” he said.

The zi char restaurant owner added that scantily dressed women would openly solicit customers along the corridors, even during the day.

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“Most of them just wear a shirt and sit at the entrance. Whenever someone walks past, they ask if they want massage services,” he said.

Mr Tan recounted that on the morning of May 3, he passed by one of the parlours and saw a woman sitting on a sofa at the entrance wearing only a towel.

“I spent about 30 minutes unloading goods, and she sat there the whole time where everyone could see her. I really couldn’t tolerate it anymore, so I filmed her and sent it to the management committee.”

In the video he provided, a woman wrapped in a towel could be seen sitting on a sofa inside the massage parlour while using her phone. Upon noticing that she was being filmed, she got up and walked further into the shop.

“From what I know, the massage parlour owner apologised to the management committee and said the woman had already been sent back to her home country,” he added.

‘Too brazen’: Business owner criticises employees’ behaviour

Mr Tan said the building already houses nightclubs, and while there are occasionally drunk patrons, things were still manageable.

However, he claimed the increasing number of massage parlours operating under the guise of legitimate businesses had made the place feel increasingly sleazy.

“They start sitting outside from around 9am. Many of these parlours have small cubicles, and they openly solicit customers. It’s far too brazen. It feels like a second Geylang,” he said.

When Shin Min reporters visited the building, they observed that the fifth and sixth floors housed nightclubs, while the seventh and eighth floors contained offices. On the first to fourth floors, several women could be seen standing along the corridors, attempting to solicit customers.

Many of the massage parlours appeared dimly lit and contained partitioned cubicles, some even equipped with showers. Most of the women sat inside the shops and approached passers-by to ask if they wanted massages, while others sat outside along the corridors.

During another visit on May 15, an employee at the parlour where the woman clad in a towel was allegedly seen told reporters that the individual had already left the job, adding that no one else at the shop behaved that way.

Restaurant business falls 40%

Mr Tan said two vice-related massage parlours had opened beside and opposite his restaurant, resulting in a 40 per cent drop in business.

“Many nearby residents used to come here to eat, but some stopped coming after seeing these masseuses. We even heard of a husband bringing his wife here for a meal, only for the wife to question why he brought her to ‘such a place’, and they ended up arguing,” he said.

He added that his restaurant had received about 20 reunion dinner bookings last year, but only one this year, resulting in losses exceeding $18,000.

“I also used to host six or seven tour groups a month, but they no longer come either. That’s another loss of about $4,000 to $5,000.”

Online advertisements with explicit services

Shin Min also found that some massage parlours in the building advertised their businesses online using revealing photographs and detailed lists of sexual services.

One website reportedly described the women as “door-to-door maids” and listed their ages, body measurements, prices, and even sexual services.

‘I’ll give you happiness’: Employees solicit customers

While visiting the building, reporters were approached by several women asking if they wanted massages, with one allegedly asking: “Want to have some fun?”

One middle-aged woman reportedly said massages cost “only $20”. After the offer was declined, she allegedly persisted and offered additional services afterward.

When the reporter asked what she meant, the woman openly said the additional services referred to “sex”. The reporter pressed further about prices, to which she replied: “Don’t talk about money, I’ll give you happiness,” while attempting to pull the reporter into the shop.

Other businesses unfazed

Other business owners in the building said they had grown accustomed to the presence of massage parlours and claimed it had not affected them.

“Our businesses are different. You do your business, I do mine,” one said.

Another business owner added that the women generally did not solicit customers outside their own areas.

“We don’t interfere with each other, and they usually don’t cross the line,” the business owner said.

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