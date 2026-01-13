Iced Milo costs $5 at Bencoolen restaurant, $2 more than beer

A customer who bought iced Milo from a Vietnamese restaurant at The Bencoolen was taken aback at how much it cost.

Madam Liang (transliterated) had visited Oc Mai, a Vietnamese eatery, with her husband on Jan 2.

"My husband paid a total of $8 for a beer and iced Milo," the 70-year-old housewife explained. "It's only when I asked him that I realised the iced Milo cost $5."

"It's more expensive than beer, which was $3. It's really unbelievable," she said.

Mdm Liang felt the price of iced Milo was unreasonable and sought an explanation from Oc Mai's staff. However, she was dissatisfied with their response.

A can of Carlsberg only costs $3 at the Vietnamese restaurant. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the restaurant , they found that prices were clearly stated on the menu, with hot Milo priced at $3 and iced Milo at $5.

The restaurant manager, Ms Mai (transliterated), told Shin Min that she felt helpless over the situation. She explained that when Mdm Liang's husband ordered the drink, a staff member had informed him of the price beforehand, and there was no dispute at the time.

"Who knew that his wife would later complain that it was too expensive?"

Ms Mai claimed that prices were clearly indicated on the menu and customers were free not to purchase if they felt something was too expensive. The restaurant manager did not understand why Mdm Liang had complained after the purchase.

Iced Vietnamese specialty coffee and iced Milo both cost $5 at Oc Mai. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Addressing how prices were set, Ms Mai said rental costs were high and operating expenses had been rising, which led to some adjustments in prices. Additionally, customers can choose other options on the menu, such as a can of beer priced at $3.

Ms Mai said: "We've been operating for eight years, and this is the first time we've received a complaint that our items are too expensive."

Some customers interviewed by Shin Min could understand Vietnamese specialty coffee priced at $5, but found it puzzling that iced Milo was sold at the same price.

Iced Milo options at nearby hawker centre cost half the price

Shin Min reporters also found that Oc Mai's iced Milo was noticeably more expensive than other eateries in the area. A neighbouring restaurant in The Bencoolen also sold iced Milo, but at a lower price of $2.70.

Moreover, a visit to the nearby hawker centre found iced Milo priced more affordably — between $2.50 to $2.80.

A "she said, she said" situation

Ms Mai accused Mdm Liang of arguing with restaurant employees, saying her unfriendly attitude had affected business.

"She was arguing loudly in front of other customers, which affected our operations," Ms Mai told reporters.

Mdm Liang denied Ms Mai's allegation, saying it was the staff member who had spoken loudly and displayed a poor attitude, causing the exchange to escalate.

The housewife stressed that she was merely seeking an explanation from Oc Mai, and denied causing trouble.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation