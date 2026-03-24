‘I like men’: S’porean tourist’s witty comeback stuns man offering him ‘fun with a girl’ in China

A Singaporean tourist gave an unexpected response after being approached in China and asked if he wanted to “have some fun with a girl”: “I like men.”

Muhammad Rifqi Solihin Muhammad Hairi, a 25-year-old travel content creator, posted a video of the interaction on TikTok on March 21.

In the clip, a man off-camera asks Mr Rifqi in Mandarin: “Want to play?”

When he appears confused, the man clarifies: “Wanna have some fun with a girl?”

Mr Riqfi declines, but the man continues to press him.

In an attempt to “scare him off”, Mr Rifqi replies in Mandarin: “I like guys.”

The man immediately turns and walks away, prompting the content creator to burst into laughter.

“Oh my god, I caught that on tape. No way,” he says to the camera. “The way he moved away so fast, bro.”

Mr Rifqi often documents his encounters with locals in China, including an amusing interaction with a waitress in Guangzhou that made headlines in November 2025.

Speaking to Stomp, he said the incident took place on March 19 at Guanyinqiao in Chongqing.



He had just come out of the restroom and was heading back to a restaurant when the man approached him.



“I’ve seen similar situations online before, so I had an idea of how to respond,” he said, adding that he was slightly amused by the interaction.



When asked what might have happened if he had agreed, he said he was not entirely sure. “My assumption is that it refers to engaging with prostitutes, but I didn’t stay to find out.”

Reflecting on the incident, he said it is important to stay “calm and confident”.



“I realised that showing fear can make you more vulnerable, so it’s important to stand your ground and prioritise your safety,” he said.



Mr Rifqi was in China for eight days on a mix of work and holiday, and was travelling with friends.

Netizens chime in with amusing responses

The post garnered more than 284,100 views and 29,700 likes, with many netizens finding the exchange amusing.

One user pointed out the “instant fear in his eyes” following Mr Rifqi’s witty response, while others said his comeback was “smooth” and “legendary”.

“Up the game, next time tell him, ‘I want you!’” one netizen joked, while another wrote: “I wondered what you would have answered if he said ‘Okay. I’m available’.”

A netizen added: “Should’ve said ‘Can I play with you?’”

One asked in jest: “So is it true? You like nan ren?”

However, one netizen criticised the man’s initial suggestion, saying he deserved “jail time”.

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