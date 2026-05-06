‘I felt trapped’: Shopee customer struggles to reach parcels on highest row of Yishun self-collection locker

A Shopee customer was left in limbo after she could not reach her parcels, which was placed on the highest row of an SPX locker. PHOTOS: AMANDACLAREYAP/TIKTOK

A Shopee customer found herself “trapped” as she was unable to reach her parcels placed on the highest row of a Shopee Express (SPX) self-collection locker in Yishun.

In a TikTok video, user @amandaclareyap shared her experience during what was supposed to be a routine parcel pick-up at a SPX locker located at A’Posh BizHub in Yishun on April 28.

When she attempted to collect her parcels, a door on the highest row swung open. Standing at 1.6m tall, the user, who wanted to be known as Mandy, was unable to reach her parcels.

Mandy estimated that the locker was about 1.8m high, adding that she was only able to touch the locker when she jumped.

She subsequently dialled the customer service hotline, shown on a screen at the self-collection point, for assistance.

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After multiple calls went unanswered, Mandy reached out to a customer service agent through the Shopee app.

Parcel considered ‘delivered’ despite being out of reach

Speaking to Stomp, Mandy recounted, “I felt trapped since I had already opened the locker door and hence Shopee’s system considered that my parcels had been ‘delivered’. When in reality, I couldn’t even reach to get my parcels!”

As the agent “could not advise” on the next course of action, Mandy ended up staying near the locker for about 30 minutes, until she spotted a passer-by who was tall enough to reach the parcels.

Reflecting on the head-scratching situation, Mandy said Shopee could have done more to understand customers’ perspective and needs.

“Can SPX apply some design thinking and not assume that all the customers are tall enough to reach the lockers at the top row?!” she wrote in her TikTok caption.

Customer will continue using lockers despite incident

The Shopee user also lamented the customer service she received, with her initial calls to Shopee’s customer service going unanswered.

“The incident took place at around 4pm and clearly, the customer service line should be open,” Mandy said.

“I’m not sure why no one is picking up my call, and they don’t even have an automated voicemail to get you to leave your contact details behind so they can follow up with you. Then, what’s the point of having the helpline?”

Despite the incident, Mandy said she will continue using self-collection lockers: “I find it pretty convenient to collect from the lockers 24/7 as compared to going to a parcel collection point where their opening hours are a little restrictive.”

Top compartments of older lockers disabled: SPX

In response to Stomp’s queries, an SPX Express spokesperson apologised for the incident and said it has disabled the “top compartments” at the self-collection point in question.

The representative added that the company has taken steps to implement the adjustment across its older lockers.

According to SPX’s website, there are over 2,800 SPX lockers across Singapore, and spaces must have a minimum height of 2.32m to accommodate a locker.

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