The content creator said attending “the best school” did not teach her why studying was important, but she came to that realisation herself over time.

‘I felt like I failed’: Content creator recalls scoring 220 for PSLE at Raffles Girls’ Primary, being posted to neighbourhood school

A content creator who once felt like a failure after scoring 220 for her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) at Raffles Girls’ Primary School has shared how being posted to a neighbourhood secondary school, getting bullied, and transferring schools shaped her outlook on life.

Over 40,000 Primary 6 pupils received their PSLE results on Nov 24 , with 98.5 per cent of them assessed as suitable for secondary school.

The 28-year-old content creator, Nicole Chen, who goes by @lielnicole on social media, said in a post on Nov 24 that she scored 220 out of 300 for her PSLE — a score that apparently left her feeling like a failure.

Under the current PSLE scoring system, pupils are scored using eight bands known as Achievement Levels (AL) , with AL 1 being the best level and AL 8 the lowest. A pupil’s PSLE score can range from four to 32.

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Chen explained in her post that her score of 220 would correspond to AL 12 to 14 in today’s system, which would qualify her for the Express track, but not necessarily a place in a top-tier secondary school.

“As a 12-year-old, I felt like I failed,” she reflected.

Having studied at Raffles Girls’ Primary School , she had expected to move on to Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary). She also described herself as having “a lot of ego”, and her mother as “very elitist”.

After receiving her results, Chen said she got a scolding from her mother, whom she recalled saying: “Now the school choose you. You don’t choose the school.”

PHOTO: LIELNICOLE/INSTAGRAM

Thrust into a neighbourhood co-ed secondary school, Chen said she had to pick up the “ expected behaviours” of a girl.

Wanting to fit in with her peers, she later got bullied and had to transfer schools. During this time, she said she felt “miserable” and was “barely showing up” for classes.

“When people asked me why I transferred, I said it was because I wanted to take pure literature and my old school didn’t offer it. Deep down, I knew it was because I was bullied,” she reflected.

After transferring schools and struggling to make new friends, she recalled her mother telling her: “Just go up to them and smile.”

It was a piece of advice she still keeps in mind today.

PHOTO: LIELNICOLE/INSTAGRAM

Looking back, Chen said the experience taught her that she would never want anyone to feel the same level of isolation.

It was in junior college that she discovered her passion for acting and performing, which eventually led to her career today.

Addressing 12-year-olds receiving their results and their parents, Chen said: “I know the stress of the PSLE results, and where to go next, is looming over your head. But in the grand scheme of things, a teenager will eventually come to realise why it matters. On their own.”

She said attending “the best school” did not teach her why studying was important. Instead, she came to that realisation by herself over time.

“I don’t even use my degree now. But what I learned along the way is how to be a person. How to zuo ren,” she wrote.

Netizens share similar experiences

The post garnered more than 12,300 likes , with several netizens sharing their own experiences with PSLE and the education system in Singapore.

One commenter said they scored 205 while grappling with their parents’ divorce, using hand-me-down practice books and going without tuition. The netizen is now working their dream job in Dubai.

“The education system in SG is a pressure cooker, but never let the hard times nor your failures define your future,” the netizen said.

Another commenter who said they were funnelled into the Normal (Academic) stream, for pupils who scored around 152 to 199, shared how they eventually found their footing by studying subjects they enjoyed at the Institute of Technical Education and a polytechnic.

“So I think, it’s REALLY ok la. I just needed a slight wake up call to actually know what I want to do in life. Which to me, personally, I think I’m doing well,” the commenter wrote.

‘Teaching a child goes beyond their academics’

Speaking to Stomp, Chen said she shared the post to coincide with the release of the PSLE results, hoping to reassure parents that “teaching a child goes beyond their academics”.

Asked if she would change anything about her education journey, Chen said she would not, apart from having the opportunity to go on an exchange programme, which she acknowledged would have been challenging as it was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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