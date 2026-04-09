‘I don’t speak English to Chinese people’: Sign in ride-hailing vehicle demands passengers to speak Mandarin

A TikToker shared that the ride-hailing vehicle she was on displayed a signage saying the driver would only speak Mandarin to Chinese passengers. PHOTOS: ALICIATADAH/TIKTOK

A ride-hailing driver’s sign, informing Chinese passengers that he would only speak Mandarin to them, has outraged netizens.

In a 20-second video uploaded on April 7, TikTok creator @aliciatadah, also known as Ally, shows a peculiar sign in Chinese attached to the back of the driver’s seat.

“Chinese people, please speak Chinese. I don’t speak English to Chinese people. Thank you!” it reads.

Ally then asks her husband whether he understands the sign. Even though her husband says no, Ally added that he was “sad” upon finding out what the sign meant.

The TikTok creator explained that her husband took Chinese Level (B), a simplified version of the subject which focuses on oral skills, before being sent overseas to study at the age of 13. As a result, he can only converse in basic Mandarin but “still can’t reach much.”

“Slightly offended on behalf of all mixed-Chinese kids and Chinese friends who can’t read or speak Mandarin,” Ally wrote in the accompanying caption, wondering whether the sign was discriminatory. “What happened to all Singaporeans conversing in basic English so we have racial harmony?”

Passenger calls move “unnecessary”

In a follow-up video on April 8, Ally said they had booked the ride on the afternoon of April 5, from Kallang to their home.

She recalled greeting the uncle and checking the destination with him, but received a grunt in response. Assuming the driver simply quiet, she settled into the ride but saw the sign shortly after.

Sharing that her husband uses a Chinese name on the ride-hailing app, Ally questioned what treatment he might be in for if he had to converse with the driver.

Calling the move “unnecessary”, Ally also pointed out the irony in the driver having an English name on the app.

Angered netizens call out driver

In the comments section of the original video, Grab Singapore acknowledged the incident and asked Ally to report the incident so the company could commence investigations.

“This behaviour does not reflect the inclusive environment we strive to provide,” the Grab spokesperson wrote.

In response, Ally said that she had lodged a report and was awaiting updates.

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that many Chinese Singaporeans are unable to read Chinese or speak Mandarin.

Others also called out the driver’s behaviour. “Even though I can speak and read Chinese fluently, I shouldn’t have to accommodate you, especially when Singapore’s main language for communication is English,” one TikTok user wrote.

Stomp has reached out to aliciatadah and Grab Singapore for comments.

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