‘I can’t bear to part with her’: Relatives bid tearful farewell to Choa Chu Kang stabbing victim

Chua Bee Ting, 21, was cremated at Mandai North Crematorium after an emotional farewell from relatives.

The body of the woman who was stabbed to death in Choa Chu Kang was cremated on May 28 with a teary farewell from grieving relatives.

Chua Bee Ting, 21, was allegedly stabbed inside a lift at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 between 8.53pm and 9.22pm on May 26. Chua was found lying motionless at the 12th floor lobby.

The accused, Mohamad Faiz Umar, 22, was charged with murder. It was previously reported that Faiz had fallen from the 18th floor of the same block and survived. According to Shin Min Daily News, the 22-year-old Malaysian suffered a spinal injury and had to undergo surgery.

Preliminary investigations found that the pair knew each other. Though the nature of their relationship was not disclosed by police, it is understood that the tragedy stemmed from a relationship dispute. However, Chua’s parents did not comment on this.

After completing the procedures to claim their daughter’s body on May 28, the parents returned to the scene of the incident to perform a ritual.

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Body cremated on same day it was claimed

Chua’s body arrived at Mandai North Crematorium at around 7pm.

Shin Min observed three relatives alongside Chua’s parents waiting quietly for her coffin to arrive. When they stepped forward to pay their respects after the coffin lid was lifted, Chua’s father burst into tears.

Between sobs, he said: “You said after you completed your internship, you would earn a lot of money and buy your favourite car and give me money to spend.

“You don’t need to give money to dad. Dad can earn it himself, but you left too soon.”

The 21-year-old’s mother stood with her head bowed, looking tenderly at her daughter. Sobbing, she uttered, “I can’t bear to part with her.”

Before the coffin was closed and sent for cremation, grieving relatives took turns coming forward to pay their last respects. Multiple pieces of clothing worn by Chua — including the dress used in a ritual hours earlier — a pair of shoes, and two stuffed toys were placed in her coffin.

At 8.05pm, the coffin was slowly pushed towards wooden doors leading to the cremator as Chua’s family looked on.

Taoist ritual performed at stabbing site

Hours before Chua’s body was cremated, her parents performed a Taoist ritual to summon the spirit of the deceased.

At 5.30pm, Chua’s parents and two relatives were seen performing the ritual with a Taoist priest at the lift lobby on the 12th floor, where her body was found. A dress previously worn by the victim was placed in front of the elevator with a talisman on it.

Though Chua’s parents initially appeared calm, they became increasingly emotional as the ritual progressed and wept.

After the ceremony, under the priest’s guidance, the victim’s parents stood on both sides of the dress and picked up the garment by its sleeves, symbolising “lifting” the deceased. The dress was handed to funeral staff and returned to the hearse alongside the items used in the ritual.

As it is considered taboo for older family members to send off the young in Chinese culture, funeral service providers told Shin Min that staff would handle procedures such as lighting incense sticks and organising offerings.

Faiz’s case has been adjourned to June 18. He faces the death penalty if found guilty of murder.

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