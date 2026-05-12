Huang Yiliang stated that he does not have plans to move his stall away from Circuit Road Hawker Centre following an assault on Mother’s Day.

Huang Yiliang says no plans to move from Circuit Road Hawker Centre stall after assault

Former actor Huang Yiliang has stated that he does not intend to shut down or relocate his seafood stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre, despite being injured in an altercation with a neighbouring stall owner’s husband.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 10, where the husband of the neighbouring chicken rice stall owner allegedly hit the former actor in his right ear. Viral videos show Huang being attended to by paramedics at a table outside his stall and wheeled into an ambulance as a curious crowd watches.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao the afternoon after the incident, Huang said he would remain at his current stall as business was stable, and he could not find a suitable alternative at the moment.

“Now, I want to draw the line with the other party, and we’ll each mind our own business. Things are always changing, so it’s hard to say whether our relationship will improve in the future,” he said.

Other hawkers say female stall owner is blunt by nature

Multiple hawkers interviewed by Lianhe Zaobao said that Huang was not the first stall owner the chicken rice hawker had a disagreement with, having butted heads with others in the past.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

A female stall owner, who declined to be named, said, “I’ve operated at this hawker centre for over 40 years. The chicken rice stall moved in 10 years ago. I understand that the stall owner is blunt by nature, so I won’t get offended. Huang Yiliang also has an outspoken personality. If the two don’t get along well, friction arises easily.”

She added that a satay business previously occupied Huang’s stall, and that the chicken rice stall owner had, on multiple occasions, complained about the smoke from grilling.

An anonymous dish collector also agreed that the female stall owner was direct, occasionally making demands to clean or arrange plates in a certain way.

Before the physical altercation, Huang said he was in the midst of preparing orders during the dinner rush when the chicken rice stall owner called his assistant over. Knowing his assistant did not wish to speak to her, Huang instructed his assistant to stay put.

Huang said that the chicken rice stall owner then began shouting and displaying obscene gestures. Wanting to speak to her, Huang stepped out of his stall, but was punched from behind his right ear by the stall owner’s husband.

It was previously reported that Huang suffered injuries to his right ear and jaw but was not bleeding. He was discharged from the hospital on the same day and given three days of medical leave and painkillers.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.