Former actor and seafood hawker Huang Yiliang called for customers’ understanding after a man yelled at him for imposing order limits on May 16.

Huang Yiliang asks for customers’ understanding after man scolds him over crab limit at seafood stall

Former actor-turned-hawker Huang Yiliang has appealed for customers’ understanding amid a shortage of crabs, after a video showing a customer yelling at him for limiting orders circulated online.

In a nine-second TikTok clip shared on May 17 by user @heyahgirl, a man in a blue shirt is seen shouting in the direction of Huang’s Old Fisherman stall, located at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

According to the caption, the customer had wanted to order two crabs for his group of six diners, but Huang was unable to accommodate the request as he had imposed a limit of one crab per group due to limited supply.

The man then reportedly lost his temper and hurled Hokkien vulgarities at Huang, including calling him “arrogant”, before three people ushered him away.

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Speaking to Chinese news outlet 8world the following day, Huang explained that the “small incident” — which occurred on the evening of May 16 — was due to a shortage of crabs.

With a long queue snaking outside his stall, Huang said he decided to impose a limit of one crab per table so that more customers would have a chance to order.

Nearby hawkers said they were unclear about what happened as they were busy attending to their own customers.

Shortage of crabs this month: ‘Who doesn’t want to earn money?’

Huang said May is currently the off-season for crabs, adding that he only managed to secure 12 crabs for May 16 and none at all for May 17.

“Many of my customers travel from far away to support me, I must take care of them,” Huang told 8World. “If every person wanted two crabs, what would happen to those in the queue?” Huang asked.

Huang stressed that no actual argument took place between him and the disgruntled customer.

Instead, he said he understood why the customer was disappointed and upset after waiting in line for a long time but being unable to order what he wanted.

“This is very normal. If it were me, I would be uncomfortable too. His wife, friends, and family were also very understanding and saw my point of view.”

Describing the incident as “just a minor episode", Huang also appealed for customers to understand that seafood supply this month has been unpredictable.

“I have no idea how many crabs I can get tomorrow,” he said.

“I also hope to buy 100 of them and make 100 plates of crab bee hoon. But apologies, if you come now, I don’t have crabs. Who doesn’t want to earn money?”

Business gets ‘second wind’ after earlier controversy

Huang’s business at Circuit Road Hawker Centre has reportedly received a boost following his recent viral altercation with the female owner of a neighbouring chicken rice stall.

According to Huang, nearby stall owners told him that the controversy had increased foot traffic to the hawker centre, with his own business reportedly doubling.

The 64-year-old, who had previously been looking for a stall assistant, said he has since hired a male assistant.

Alhough the stall currently operates only in the evenings, Huang said he hopes to eventually expand operations into breakfast and lunch to generate more income.

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