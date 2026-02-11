Hougang flats' windows allegedly hit by 38 glass marbles, police investigating

Multiple windows at two HDB flats in Hougang were allegedly hit by at least 38 marbles, with a total of 12 holes found on the second and third floors.

At least 10 police officers were deployed to the scene at Block 575 Hougang Avenue 51, and the driveway below the block was also cordoned off by police.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on Feb 8, and involved five-room flats on the second and third floors.

Ms Huang (transliterated), who lives on the second floor, was woken by a loud noise at around 7am, followed by the sound of shattering glass. The 50-year-old IT manager waited about five minutes before surveying the damage, and discovered two holes in her bedroom window.

At around 4pm the previous afternoon, she had heard a loud noise while napping in the living room, but assumed something had fallen from a unit upstairs. Later, she found three additional holes in her living room window.

"I think this is really dangerous. My windows have a protective film, so the cracks were not severe and only some glass shards fell off. But if I had been standing by the window, I would definitely have been injured," she said.

Area was cordoned off

Mr Fang, a 35-year-old delivery rider living on the third floor, told reporters he heard a loud noise at around 4 or 5am while lying in his room playing video games. He later found three holes in his window. When police arrived at around 9.30am, more holes were discovered in other rooms of the flat.

Mr Fang added that his parents had also heard loud noises the day before, but did not check the windows as they thought nothing of it.

A 21-year-old resident on the fourth floor, Mr Chen (transliterated), said police had checked his windows as well, but they were not damaged.

First incident in over 30 years

Mr Fang said his family had lived there for more than 30 years, but this was a first for him. He added that his father's bed was located right next to the damaged window, but fortunately no one was injured.

He explained that as their flat is only about 50m from the opposite block, the curtains are usually closed, which meant that they only discovered the damage to their windows after the fact.

Police recovered at least 38 glass marbles

Police were observed recovering at least 38 glass marbles at the scene. When Shin Min reporters visited the site in the afternoon, the area had been cordoned off with evidence markers placed on the ground.

The marbles, measuring about 5 to 8mm in diameter, were mostly found on the road below the block. No marbles were found inside the affected flats.

Police officers later marked the holes on the windows with stickers, drawing the attention of curious residents.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said they received a report at about 7.40am on Feb 8. No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

