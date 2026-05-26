Hong Kong school principal taunts security staff at Safra Jurong over illegally parked bus

A principal from Hong Kong has come under fire for swearing at and taunting two security officers in Jurong.

After being told to drop off his students at an alternative location to not hinder traffic, a secondary school principal from Hong Kong lashed out and taunted security guards at Safra Jurong.

A video of the incident has now gone viral, with Hong Kong’s education authorities demanding an explanation from the school.

First uploaded to Threads, the 26-second video shows a man standing on the lower steps of a bus, pointing aggressively at two female security guards and taunting them in Cantonese.

The bus was parked along a road marked with double yellow lines, where parking is prohibited at all times.

In the video, the principal can be heard telling the security officers to “shut up”. When the officer on the left instructs him to park the bus at another drop-off point, he hurls an expletive in Cantonese.

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Visibly aggravated, the woman screams at the principal to “park behind”.

Seemingly unfazed, the principal sticks his tongue out and continues to tease the women as a staff member holds him back from behind.

The security officer then reaches for something in her pocket as her colleague walks off with her phone in hand. Towards the end of the video, passengers, presumably students, begin to disembark as the altercation continues.

Bus was blocking entrance during peak hour

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at Safra Jurong at around 5pm on June 22.

The security officer captured in the clip, Afuti (transliteration), confirmed in an interview with the Chinese paper that the bus was indeed parked on a road with double yellow lines, thus blocking vehicles from passing through.

“The driver might have thought the bus was too long and wasn’t willing to drive in, so they stopped at the entrance. It happened to be kindergarten dismissal time, so many parents drove over to pick up their children. But the bus blocked the entrance, so no one could come in,” the security guard explained.

Checks by Stomp showed there is one childcare center located within Safra Jurong.

Afuti added that the same bus driver was involved in similar situations in the past. “I told the driver politely to drive through the entrance, but he didn’t listen. So I blocked the door and didn’t let passengers alight. I didn’t expect someone to come over and scold me, so we argued.”

Ultimately, the bus drove a distance forward to drop off its passengers as both parties could not reach an agreement.

Authorities demand written explanation

According to Hong Kong news outlets, the man in the video has been identified as Lee Cheuk-hing, the principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district.

He had led a group of 34 students on an economic and technology “study tour” to Singapore from May 20 to 24.

Following the incident, Hong Kong’s Education Bureau has demanded a written report from the school on May 24, the South China Morning Post reported.

In a radio interview, Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers chairman and city legislative councillor Wong Kam-leung said educators are responsible for their actions as they serve as students’ role models.

“The school has activated its crisis management team to investigate the matter thoroughly,” a spokeswoman from the Education Bureau said.

“If a teacher is found to have breached the professional conduct, the authorities will review the teacher’s registration and take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of the incident.”

Security guard unsure what principal said

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Afuti said she was unaware that Lee was a principal, nor did she understand what he was saying in the video.

“They were going to a restaurant for a meal, and after they finished, they went back to the intersection to board the bus,” she said.

A restaurant employee, who declined to be named, revealed that the group consisted of about 40 people, including students, tour guides, and faculty members.

“They had made a reservation, so we were waiting for them. Suddenly, we saw the principal scolding someone outside our premises. It appeared that several teachers were trying to stop him. However, the bus driver is also at fault. The security guard was just trying to do her job.”

The employee said the tense situation dissipated when the group entered the restaurant, and Lee did not appear angry anymore.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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