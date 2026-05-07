The helper was brought to a Filipino restaurant in Roxy Square for her birthday. PHOTO: DENSONCCC/TIKTOK

Helper moved to tears after S’pore family celebrates her birthday at Roxy Square Filipino restaurant, employer cries too

A Singapore-based family’s surprise birthday celebration for their Filipino domestic worker at a Roxy Square restaurant moved both helper and her employer to tears, with a video of the moment winning netizens’ hearts.

TikToker @densonccc shared the nearly two-minute reel of his family bringing the helper to a Filipino restaurant in Roxy Sqaure.

Stating that “food can help with homesickness”, densonccc added that the helper was given the freedom to choose the dishes.

“Feel like we have to appreciate helpers more because they leave their family, everything behind in their home country, everything that’s comfortable and come to Singapore to work for a family that they are strangers to,” says densonccc.

“And not because they are not smart and not because they are not educated — my helper has a degree,” he says, adding that she could be working as a bank manager in the Philippines and still be earning considerably less than a helper in Singapore.

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“I’m in the Philippines area. I’m at home,” the helper says as she savours the myriad dishes on the table.

The helper appears overwhelmed at the end of the dinner as a slice of cake with a candle is brought out while the family sings the birthday song. And in a humorous yet heartwarming moment, even densonccc’s father sheds a tear, as the subtitles explain that they have a close relationship.

Video brought other netizens to tears too

The video, shared on April 26, has garnered 438,000 views, 32,900 reactions and 1,200 comments.

“I hope this video will inspire more employers to be more kind to their helpers,” says densonccc in a comment.

Netizens were full of praise for densonccc and his family for treating their helper like a part of them.

“Much love – thank you for being so kind to her,” one netizen praised.

Several domestic workers expressed appreciation to densonccc for highlighting that some helpers are well-educated.

“I agree, mostly people judge us as a helper – they think we are uneducated. We choose to work here even if it is not related to what we studied because the income is not enough to support a family especially if you are a single mum,” said one, adding that status was less important than putting food on the table.

Many netizens were also moved to tears by the video.

“How many times I’ve watched this video and also I cried because not all employers have a good heart like your family. Thank you for the love and respect to my kababayan (compatriot) – I’m also Filipina I am thankful because she found an employer like you. God bless your family with more blessings and good health for your dad,” said a netizen.

“I also cry – thank you for being nice to your helper sir,” another said.

Stomp has reached out to densonccc for comment.

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