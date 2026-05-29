A 15-year-old boy confessed to raping his mother in their home in Ban Duea, Thailand.

‘Having sex with you costs nothing’: Drunk teen, 15, tells mum in Thailand before he rapes her

Intoxicated by alcohol and drugs, a 15-year-old male in Thailand raped his mother, claiming it cost nothing to have sex with her, as compared to committing the act with someone else.

Officers from Ban Duea police station in Kaset Sombun district of Chaiyaphum province received a report from the woman, identified as Mrs Boonpeng, stating her younger son had raped her on the night of May 25.

The boy was purportedly intoxicated with alcohol and methamphetamine at the time of the offence.

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, the 46-year-old mother was in bed at about 9pm when her son entered the room.

He then dragged his mother off the bed and onto the concrete floor before proceeding to rape her.

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The woman said she attempted to fight off her son, but was overpowered. In addition, he allegedly punched her, forcing her to give in out of fear.

Victim was initially fearful of lodging police report

After the sexual assault, the teenager slept on some old blankets and bedsheets in front of his house. When her elder son returned home, the victim did not divulge what occurred, fearing her younger son would hurt her again.

However, after consulting her neighbours the next morning, Mrs Boonpeng proceeded to file a police report, requesting that authorities prosecute him however they see fit.

According to Thai news station Channel 7, officers apprehended the 15-year-old upon arrival at the house. He admitted to being drunk and losing control, leading to the sexual assault.

The teenager also told police that he felt sexually aroused when he lay down beside her.

In his statement to police, the teenager recounted saying to his mother: “Mum, I want to have sex with you. It’s better than having sex with someone else, which costs money. Having sex with you costs nothing. If you don’t agree, I will hurt you even more.”

History of problematic behaviour

According to Khaosod, the boys’ father passed away two years ago, leaving the 46-year-old victim to raise her two sons on her own. The family lived in a run-down house — its walls, made of plywood and old corrugated iron, were reportedly damaged by her son.

The 15-year-old perpetrator had a history of problematic behaviour, including assaulting multiple seniors. During his primary school years, he apparently argued with classmates and refused to listen to his teachers, resulting in the village head and his guardians being called in to meet with him.

After graduating from primary school, the boy did not continue his education. It was reported that he had punched an elderly woman in the stomach last year, causing her to fall over. Despite the victim’s family’s request to punish the teen, authorities only issued warnings, as it was reportedly difficult to prosecute minors.

Later, the teen began consuming methamphetamine and allegedly brandished a knife, striking fear among neighbours and leading to a complaint lodged with the village head. Though the boy was taken to hospital for treatment and his behaviour initially improved after he was prescribed medication, he eventually returned to his usual behaviour.

What followed were two more assaults against his grandparents when they refused his request for money to buy drugs and alcohol, and an eight-month stay at a juvenile detention centre were he was discharged in February 2026.

Mrs Boonpeng also stated that her son was a drug dealer for the teenagers in his village.

Case expedited by authorities

The commander of Chaiyaphum provincial police, Police Major General Sujarit Panlek, ordered the case to be expedited.

Explaining his decision, the commander said the case involved a child committing a crime against their parent, which significantly affects the victim and public opinion.

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