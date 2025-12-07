Residents in Bedok North have complained that an elderly man living alone has filled his seventh-floor flat and the ground floor with hoarded items. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Having filled his flat and corridor, Bedok North hoarder 'stores' supermarket trolleys in void deck

Residents of Block 429A Bedok North Road are concerned about an elderly man filling the corridor on the seventh storey with his stuff.

He is now even "storing" items in supermarket trolleys in the void deck, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Madam Loh, 60, who moved to the block four years ago, told Shin Min that the first floor had become cluttered with rags, floor mats, mirrors and other items in recent months.

She lamented that the block had become an "eyesore".

When Shin Min visited the block on Dec 4, reporters observed boxes containing pots, pans, suitcases and clothing in the void deck. There were also at least 10 supermarket trolleys.

The reporters also noticed a pail of murky water filled with rags and plastic items, which emitted a faint urine smell.

Mr Lim, an 64-year-old retiree, claimed these items belonged to the uncle from the seventh storey who collects miscellaneous items almost daily.

"Sometimes it gets very messy. Even after the authorities clear the mess, it just returns to the same state," said Mr Lim.

When Shin Min went up to the man's unit, reporters detected a sour stench along the corridor that grew stronger as they approached his door.

Outside the unit were mobility devices, a reclining chair and several cabinets, including one secured with a bicycle lock. About 20 pairs of shoes lined both sides of the corridor.

Observed through the open door, the flat was dark and packed with cardboard boxes, aluminium strips and pipes, leaving only a narrow walkway. Reporters called out for the occupant but received no response.

Rosli, 70, who lives on the seventh floor, said the man had moved in three to four years ago and was known to be a hoarder.

"In the past, we still communicated and I helped him repair his lights and appliances. Some months ago, his home became filled with things. But when we advised him (against hoarding), he would scold us," said Rosli.

"I stopped talking to him after that."

Another resident, who declined to be named, said the man often sat in the dark and stayed only briefly in the unit.

"I think he might not be able to sleep in his home or fit any more items in it, so he placed the rest downstairs," the resident said.

"But I don't know where he sleeps."

