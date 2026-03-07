Han Hui Hui accused the Ministry of Social and Family Development of taking away her three children on Feb 15. PHOTOS: HAN HUI HUI/FACEBOOK

Han Hui Hui livestreams from hospital claiming she was 'separated' from children, MSF cites 'safety concerns'

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has responded to allegations by activist Han Hui Hui that she was "separated" from her three children and that they fell ill while under the authorities' care.

Ms Han was a candidate in the 2025 general election, contesting for Tanjong Pagar GRC with the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR). She is also a human rights fellow at a foreign university, The Straits Times reported.

Posted two-hour live stream at hospital

In a two-hour Facebook live stream on Feb 28, the mother of three could be seen standing in the lobby of KK Women's and Children's Hospital, asking hospital staff if she could visit her children's ward.

"Singapore Ministry of Social and Family Development took Singaporean Han Hui Hui's children (3, 5, and 6 years old) away on 15 Feb 2026," the caption read. "Today (28 Feb 2026) I have just been informed by the hospital that my children are unwell, vomiting, high fever and are now on drips in the hospital."

The receptionist denies her entry and walks away to seek assistance from other staff upon realising Ms Han is recording their interaction. Throughout the live stream, Ms Han remains in the lobby, repeating that she wants to visit her children and check on their well-being.

Ms Han claims her children were "perfectly happy and healthy" before the separation and said that they are now "sad, depressed, and hiding in a corner, not eating their food".

About 37 minutes into the live stream, security officers can be seen at the hospital premises, presumably after hospital staff called for assistance. Even though the officers do not interact with Ms Han, she stands nearby and records them while repeating her message.

The video ends with a security officer rejecting Ms Han's request to enter her children's ward.

The live stream has garnered over 612,000 views, 1,900 likes, and 1,300 comments, with many netizens saying MSF must have had reasons for its actions.

Multiple reports of violence in Ms Han's household: police

In response to Stomp's queries, MSF and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a joint statement detailing the timeline of the events leading up to the live stream on Feb 28.

SPF confirmed that Ms Han's three children were taken from their home to the hospital on Feb 15 after police assessed that there were "safety concerns for the children to remain in Ms Han's household".

The police added that several reports have been lodged concerning Ms Han's household, including allegations of violence among Ms Han, her husband, and her mother-in-law.

"Significantly, there were also allegations against Ms Han and her husband concerning the safety and welfare of their three children," the statement read.

A safety plan for the children's care was subsequently implemented. Under the arrangement, which Ms Han and her husband consented to, a designated safe adult in the household — the paternal grandmother — was to oversee the children's care when they were under Ms Han's supervision.

Even with the safety plan in place, the police continued to receive reports that included mutual allegations by Ms Han and the paternal grandmother against each other.

Children taken away from home after alleged altercation involving grandma

On Feb 15, the police were alerted to an alleged altercation between the paternal grandmother and Ms Han's children.

As the "designated safe adult" was also involved in an incident with the children, and with no other suitable safe adult available, police brought Ms Han's three children to the hospital for medical assessment and care.

The joint statement stated that the hospital is designated as a place of temporary care and protection under the Children and Young Persons Act 1993. MSF's Protective Service (PSV) was later alerted to the case and tasked with making care arrangements for the children.

On Feb 19, Ms Han and her husband signed an agreement for the children to remain at the hospital. Under this agreement, the pair were allowed weekly supervised access to their children:

Ms Han: Feb 20 and 26

Ms Han's husband: Feb 21 and 27

On Feb 28, the date of the live stream, the hospital informed Ms Han that two of her children had come down with a fever.

She had another supervised visit the following day, on March 1.

Despite the bout of illness, all three children remain "safe and well" at the hospital, the statement read.

Ms Han had mentioned her husband, a Singaporean, in a post celebrating the birth of her eldest child.

Stomp has reached out to Han Hui Hui for comment.

